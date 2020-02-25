Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
36 Questions That Changed My Mind About You
Inspired by the real psychology study popularized by the New York Times and its “Modern Love” column, this contemporary YA is perfect for fans of Eleanor and Park.Read More
Two random strangers. Two secrets. Thirty-six questions to make them fall in love.
Hildy and Paul each have their own reasons for joining the university psychology study that asks the simple question: Can love be engineered?
The study consists of 36 questions, ranging from “What is your most terrible memory?” to “When did you last sing to yourself?” By the time Hildy and Paul have made it to the end of the questionnaire, they’ve laughed and cried and lied and thrown things and run away and come back and driven each other almost crazy. They’ve also each discovered the painful secret the other was trying so hard to hide. But have they fallen in love?
Told in the language of modern romance–texting, Q&A, IM–and punctuated by Paul’s sketches, this clever high-concept YA is full of humor and heart. As soon as you’ve finished reading, you’ll be searching for your own stranger to ask the 36 questions. Maybe you’ll even fall in love.
Rights have sold in 19 territories!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Realistic, lively and hilarious, the ongoing discussions make this book easily accessible. The gradual revelations of the events of their lives provide depth that will resonate with most readers of contemporary YA fiction. An intriguing premise and quirky, oddly endearing characters make this book a joy to read."—Atlantic Books Today
"[A] meet-cute story that offers lots of laughs and a message about looking past appearances to make a connection."—Publishers Weekly
"A good concept with smart characterization."—Kirkus Reviews
"I'm completely obsessed with this book. Filled with some of the wittiest, most authentic dialogue between two strangers I've ever read, Grant's 36 Questions That Changed My Mind About You is one part true romance, one part grit and compassion, and one part sass. If there is a more modern, more relevant YA story than this one out there, I've yet to see it!"—Jill MacKenzie, author of Spin the Sky
"A fun, fast-paced read with real heart. I was laughing on page one and had fallen head over heels for Hildy and Paul by the end of the first chapter. There's only one question: when should I read this phenomenal book? And there's one answer: right now."—Stephanie Kate Strohm, author of It's Not Me, It's You
"Full of heart, humor, and the occasional flying fish, 36 Questions That Changed My Mind About You is an absolute delight. I dare you not to fall in love with this book!"—Rachel Bateman, author of Someone Else's Summer