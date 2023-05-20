Go to Hachette Book Group home
How to Sleep Tight through the Night
Bedtime Tricks (That Really Work!) for Kids
Contributors
By Tzivia Gover
By Lesléa Newman
Illustrated by Vivian Mineker
- "This expert guide, with delicious illustrations by Vivian Mineker, offers great tips to help kids (and adults!) fall asleep easily."—Jane Yolen, author of Owl Moon and How Do Dinosaurs Say Goodnight?
- "Brimming with ideas to guide children toward peaceful sleep and sweet dreams."—Julia Rawlinson, author of Sweet Dreaming and the Fletcher's Four Seasons series
- "With its warm, inviting pictures, this is the perfect how-to sleep book for children. Your child can use these tools now and into adulthood for a lifetime of great sleep."—Tekla Johnson, LCSW, Pediatric Sleep Coach
- “Gover and Newman share sleepy time crafts and games to induce calmer and more restorative sleep for body and mind… a positive way to think about sleep and dreams for your children, grandchildren, or little friend next door.”—Justina Lasley, author of Wake Up to Your Dreams, Founder of the Institute for Dream Studies, and creator of DreamSynergy
