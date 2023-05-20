Go to Hachette Book Group home

How to Sleep Tight through the Night

Bedtime Tricks (That Really Work!) for Kids

Contributors

By Tzivia Gover

By Lesléa Newman

Illustrated by Vivian Mineker

Whether it's fear of the dark or worry about the day ahead that is interfering with a good night's sleep, How to Sleep Tight through the Night offers creative solutions for soothing children's bedtime anxieties and developing healthy sleep habits. This collection of 30 kid-friendly tricks and techniques by sleep and dreaming expert Tzivia Gover and award-winning children’s book author Lesléa Newman is complemented by the dreamy illustrations of Vivian Mineker. From playing an alphabet game to slipping a wish under a pillow, the book is filled with practical, engaging prompts that are accessible to all and easy to implement, using creative visualization, mindfulness techniques, and playful, fun strategies for easing bedtime struggles and welcoming sound, restful sleep.

  • "This expert guide, with delicious illustrations by Vivian Mineker, offers great tips to help kids (and adults!) fall asleep easily."—Jane Yolen, author of Owl Moon and How Do Dinosaurs Say Goodnight?
  • "Brimming with ideas to guide children toward peaceful sleep and sweet dreams."—Julia Rawlinson, author of Sweet Dreaming and the Fletcher's Four Seasons series
  • "With its warm, inviting pictures, this is the perfect how-to sleep book for children. Your child can use these tools now and into adulthood for a lifetime of great sleep."—Tekla Johnson, LCSW, Pediatric Sleep Coach
  • “Gover and Newman share sleepy time crafts and games to induce calmer and more restorative sleep for body and mind… a positive way to think about sleep and dreams for your children, grandchildren, or little friend next door.”—Justina Lasley, author of Wake Up to Your Dreams, Founder of the Institute for Dream Studies, and creator of DreamSynergy

Tzivia Gover

Tzivia Gover is the author of several books, including The Mindful Way to a Good Night’s Sleep and Joy in Every Moment. A Certified Dreamwork Professional and the former education director for the Institute for Dream Studies, Gover has led numerous workshops and panels about dreams, mindfulness, and writing, and she holds an MFA in writing from Columbia University. She is an active member of the International Association for the Study of Dreams and the founder of 350 Dreamers, an international network of people who dream together for global healing. She lives in Northampton, Massachusetts, and can be found online at thirdhousemoon.com.

