How to Sleep Tight through the Night

Tzivia Gover is the author of several books, including The Mindful Way to a Good Night’s Sleep and Joy in Every Moment. A Certified Dreamwork Professional and the former education director for the Institute for Dream Studies, Gover has led numerous workshops and panels about dreams, mindfulness, and writing, and she holds an MFA in writing from Columbia University. She is an active member of the International Association for the Study of Dreams and the founder of 350 Dreamers, an international network of people who dream together for global healing. She lives in Northampton, Massachusetts, and can be found online at thirdhousemoon.com.

