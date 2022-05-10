The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner's Dilemma
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner's Dilemma

by Trenton Lee Stewart

Illustrated by Diana Sudyka

Read by Del Roy

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668619292

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: May 24th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover Trade Paperback
Join the Mysterious Benedict Society as Reynie, Kate, Sticky, and Constance embark on a daring new adventure that threatens to force them apart from their families, friends, and even each other. When an unexplained blackout engulfs Stonetown, the foursome must unravel clues relating to a nefarious new plot, while their search for answers brings them closer to danger than ever before.

Filled with page-turning action and mind-bending brain teasers, this wildly inventive journey is sure to delight.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

Praise for The Mysterious Benedict Society:
"Great cast of characters, lots of cool puzzles and mysteries. This book reminded me of some of the better children's books I grew up with, like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Phantom Tollbooth." --Rick Riordan

-A School Library Journal Best Book of the Year
-Winner of the E.B. White Read Aloud Award
-A Top 10 Children's Book Sense Pick
-An ALA Notable Book
-A Today show Al's Book Club for Kids Pick
- A Booklist "Top Ten Youth Science Fiction and Fantasy" Title
- A VOYA 2007 Top Shelf Fiction for Middle School Readers
- Received critical praise, including four starred reviews
Praise for The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey:
* A rip-roaring adventure with plenty of clever twists and hair's-breadth escapes... [and] a warm and satisfying tale about friendship." - School Library Journal (starred review)

- "With first-rate brainteasers, interludes of physical danger, and the children's own complex dynamics... [readers] will find this sequel a worthy successor." - Horn Book

- "This classic struggle of good versus evil also includes the many layers in between." - VOYA

- "Entertainingly quirky..." - Kirkus
Praise for The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner's Dilemma:
-"Fresh and frightfully funny." - School Library Journal

-"The good-versus-evil plot balances the warmth of family connections with the excitement of deathly peril." - The Horn Book
Read More Read Less