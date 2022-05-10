The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner's Dilemma

Praise for The Mysterious Benedict Society:

"Great cast of characters, lots of cool puzzles and mysteries. This book reminded me of some of the better children's books I grew up with, like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Phantom Tollbooth." --Rick Riordan



-A School Library Journal Best Book of the Year

-Winner of the E.B. White Read Aloud Award

-A Top 10 Children's Book Sense Pick

-An ALA Notable Book

-A Today show Al's Book Club for Kids Pick

- A Booklist "Top Ten Youth Science Fiction and Fantasy" Title

- A VOYA 2007 Top Shelf Fiction for Middle School Readers

- Received critical praise, including four starred reviews