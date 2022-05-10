Join the Mysterious Benedict Society as Reynie, Kate, Sticky, and Constance embark on a daring new adventure that threatens to force them apart from their families, friends, and even each other. When an unexplained blackout engulfs Stonetown, the foursome must unravel clues relating to a nefarious new plot, while their search for answers brings them closer to danger than ever before.
Filled with page-turning action and mind-bending brain teasers, this wildly inventive journey is sure to delight.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for The Mysterious Benedict Society:
-A School Library Journal Best Book of the Year
-Winner of the E.B. White Read Aloud Award
-A Top 10 Children's Book Sense Pick
-An ALA Notable Book
-A Today show Al's Book Club for Kids Pick
- A Booklist "Top Ten Youth Science Fiction and Fantasy" Title
- A VOYA 2007 Top Shelf Fiction for Middle School Readers
- Received critical praise, including four starred reviews
"Great cast of characters, lots of cool puzzles and mysteries. This book reminded me of some of the better children's books I grew up with, like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Phantom Tollbooth." --Rick Riordan
Praise for The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey:
* A rip-roaring adventure with plenty of clever twists and hair's-breadth escapes... [and] a warm and satisfying tale about friendship." - School Library Journal (starred review)
- "With first-rate brainteasers, interludes of physical danger, and the children's own complex dynamics... [readers] will find this sequel a worthy successor." - Horn Book
- "This classic struggle of good versus evil also includes the many layers in between." - VOYA
- "Entertainingly quirky..." - Kirkus
Praise for The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner's Dilemma:
-"Fresh and frightfully funny." - School Library Journal
-"The good-versus-evil plot balances the warmth of family connections with the excitement of deathly peril." - The Horn Book
