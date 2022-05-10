The fearsome foursome is back in the second installment of the New York Times bestselling series praised by Rick Riordan!
The Mysterious Benedict Society is up against a new mission, significantly closer to home. After reuniting for a celebratory scavenger hunt, Reynie, Kate, Sticky, and Constance are forced to go on an unexpected search–a search to find Mr. Benedict. It seems that while he was preparing the kids’ adventure, he stepped right into a trap orchestrated by his evil twin Mr. Curtain.
With only one week to find a captured Mr. Benedict, the gifted foursome faces their greatest challenge of all–a challenge that will reinforce the reasons they were brought together in the first place and will require them to fight for the very namesake that united them.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey:
* "...this is not just a rip-roaring adventure with plenty of clever twists and hair's-breadth escapes, but also a warm and satisfying tale about friendship." - School Library Journal (*STARRED review*)
"Stewart keeps interest high throughout the journey with first-rate brainteasers, interludes of physical danger, and the children's own complex dynamics... [readers] will find this sequel a worthy successor." - Horn Book
"Trust, friendship, human nature, pride, and courage underlie the story and add depth... This classic struggle of good versus evil also includes the many layers in between." - VOYA
"...entertainingly quirky..." - Kirkus
"Crafty and involving for readers as they figure out clues alongside the [characters]... every bit as chunky and satisfying as the first, this adventure will delight fans." - The Bulletin
