Discover the incredible true story of Emily Whitehead, the first child to receive CAR-T cell treatment for her leukemia — and learn how her family’s faith journey guided them in the fight for her life.





When their five-year-old daughter was diagnosed with leukemia, Tom and Kari Whitehead’s world was shattered. They vowed to do whatever it took to help their daughter, and as they made decisions about how to best treat her, Tom found his faith coming to him in “whispers,” guiding his decisions and keeping his hope alive, while Kari placed great faith in science and the doctors surrounding her little girl. But as Emily’s condition continued to worsen, they both prayed for a miracle.





Then, their miracle arrived, in the form of an experimental treatment called CAR-T cell therapy that, against all odds, saved Emily’s life. Because of Emily’s miraculous recovery, this treatment is now used widely to treat cancer and has gone on to save hundreds of lives and promises to help thousands more. For all the acclaim and attention this important new approach to treating cancer has received, few know the full story of all it took to make this miracle happen.





In Praying for Emily, the Whiteheads share their story, recounting the belief, resilience, and support that got them through the most difficult time of their lives.