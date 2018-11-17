Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Northern California Camping
The Complete Guide to Tent and RV Camping
Whether you’re camping among towering redwoods, along rugged coastline, or in the High Sierra, you’ll always find your perfect campsite with Moon Northern California Camping.Read More
Exploring more of the Golden State? Try Moon California Camping. Looking for some focused advice on outdoor recreation? Check out Moon California Hiking.
- A Campsite for Everyone: Pick the right tent or RV site with options ranging from secluded Sierra hike-ins to convenient roadside stopovers, including dog-friendly, family-friendly, and wheelchair accessible options, and strategic lists of the best campgrounds for hiking, swimming, and more
- Ratings and Essentials: All campgrounds are rated on a scenic scale and marked with amenities like restrooms, trailhead access, picnic areas, laundry, piped water, showers, and playgrounds
- Recreation Highlights: Discover nearby hiking, swimming, fishing, biking, water-skiing, white water rafting, and hot springs
- Maps and Directions: Easy-to-use maps and detailed driving directions for each campground
- Skip the Crowds: Moon Northern California Camping contains many secluded spots and campgrounds that aren’t available in the state’s online reservation system
- Trailhead Access Campgrounds: Find sites that offer access to the John Muir Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail, and more, plus essential information on hiking
- Expert Advice: Expert outdoorsman Tom Stienstra knows his stuff; he’s hiked 25,000 miles in and around these campgrounds for over 30 years
- Tips and Tools: Information on equipment, food and cooking, first aid, and insect protection, plus background on the climate, landscape, and history of the campsites
Exploring more of the Golden State? Try Moon California Camping. Looking for some focused advice on outdoor recreation? Check out Moon California Hiking.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use