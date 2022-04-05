A Giant Win
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

A Giant Win

Inside the New York Giants' Historic Upset over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII

by Tom Coughlin

With Greg Hanlon

Foreword by Eli Manning

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668611272

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: December 6th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Coaching / Football

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Hardcover

What's Inside

Read More Read Less