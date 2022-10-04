Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The Nightingale Affair
Description
The New Victorian Detective Thriller from the Author of The Darwin Affair
Tim Mason’s gripping new novel finds Inspector Charles Field hunting a ruthless serial killer who is terrorizing Florence Nightingale and her nurses in Crimea in 1855. But when the main suspect turns up dead, Field determines the case is closed. Or is it? Twelve years later in London, amidst the turmoil surrounding the expansion of voting rights, Field discovers a woman’s body, mouth covered by the killer’s signature embroidered rose. Did Field suspect the wrong man before, or is he dealing with a copycat? Either way, with his own family now at risk, he must race against time to stop the killer before more bodies turn up.
Populated with real figures of the day, from Benjamin Disraeli to Florence Nightingale herself, The Nightingale Affair offers vivid details, surprising twists, and an unforgettably creepy villain. A stand-alone novel, perfect for fans of Charles Finch’s Victorian detective stories.
Praise
"Time-travel through the gilded halls and sinister streets of Victorian London and onward to the horrors of the Crimean War as a determined detective tracks a ruthless killer. Political intrigue, a backdrop of social upheaval, and a cast of nineteenth-century luminaries make this stylish, cleverly plotted thriller a must-read for fans of historical fiction."—Dean Jobb, author of The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream
"The Nightingale Affair is the best kind of historical thriller — beautifully written, expertly plotted, and brimming with vivid characters and detail. Tim Mason made a brilliant debut with The Darwin Affair, and this one is even better."—Daniel Stashower, author of American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper.