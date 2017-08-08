Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Confederate Kinfolk

My Confederate Kinfolk

A Twenty-First Century Freedwoman Discovers Her Roots

by

Starting from a photograph and writings left by her grandmother, acclaimed African-American novelist Thulani Davis goes looking for the “white folk” in her family, a Scots-Irish family of cotton planters unknown to her-and uncovers a history far richer and stranger than she had ever imagined. Her journey challenges us to examine the origins of some of our most deeply ingrained notions about what makes a family black or white, and offers an immensely compelling, intellectually challenging alternative.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography

On Sale: January 2nd 2007

Price: $21.99 / $27.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9780465015740

Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews