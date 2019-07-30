Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Vision of the Anointed

The Vision of the Anointed

Self-congratulation as a Basis for Social Policy

by

Sowell presents a devastating critique of the mind-set behind the failed social policies of the past thirty years. Sowell sees what has happened during that time not as a series of isolated mistakes but as a logical consequence of a tainted vision whose defects have led to crises in education, crime, and family dynamics, and to other social pathologies. In this book, he describes how elites—the anointed—have replaced facts and rational thinking with rhetorical assertions, thereby altering the course of our social policy.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Public Policy

On Sale: July 23rd 2019

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781541646261

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews