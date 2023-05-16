The Buddha and the Terrorist

INTRODUCTION

The Story of Angulimala

The story of Angulimala is to be found in the Buddhist scriptures. I learned it from Gunaratna, a Sri Lankan Buddhist monk, and then from a Tibetan lama. Later I read the story in The Life of the Buddha by Bhikkhu Nanamoli, and in Old Path White Clouds by Thich Nhat Hanh. In the classic Buddhist version, Angulimala is described as being born into a high caste, a Brahmin family, his father being called Gagga and mother Mantani, but as part of the oral culture of India, the story has many versions.

In the version which I learned from my mother in my early childhood, Angulimala is born as an outcaste, an untouchable. He suffers from degradation and discrimination, which turns him into a rebel. He uses violent means to seek power and gain control. This version of the story better explains why someone who was named Ahimsaka ("The Nonviolent One") by his parents takes up the sword and becomes a murderer, nicknamed Angulimala ("Wearer of a Finger Necklace"). In retelling the story, I have preferred to use this version.

In the Buddhist version, it is not clear why a Brahmin boy born into a privileged caste should go on such a rampage. I hope my Buddhist friends will not mind this mixing of the two accounts.

My aim in writing this story has been twofold: firstly, to show that there is another way, a more effective way, to overcome terror than the way of meeting fire with fire; and secondly, to introduce Buddhist philosophy, as I understand it, through a narrative. In our troubled times we need to be courageous, creative, and compassionate, and to exercise our imagination in order to build a better future. Therefore the story of Angulimala is as relevant today as ever.

I have used Pali spellings of names where these are not already in popular English usage, but otherwise have used the popular Sanskrit spellings as in the Oxford Dictionary.

I am grateful to June Mitchell, my wife, for listening to my retelling and for being my scribe and editor. I am also grateful to my friends Lindsay Clarke, John Lane, John Moat, Stephen Batchelor, and Chris Cullen for reading this story and giving me most helpful advice. Many thanks also to Roger and Claire Ash-Wheeler for their hospitality at the Boat House by the River Dart, where I was able to work on the story undisturbed.

—Satish Kumar

CHAPTER ONE

Encountering the Monster

A long time ago in North India, along the Gangetic plain, Gautama, the Buddha, came to Savatthi and found the town deserted: shops locked, houses closed, and streets empty. The Buddha was seeking food for his midday meal. He knocked at the door of a devoted disciple, the Lady Nandini, who looked out of a window anxiously. Seeing the Buddha, she hurriedly unlocked the door and urged him to come inside. As soon as he was in, she bolted the door again. The Buddha was bemused.

"What's the matter?" the Buddha asked in a puzzled voice. "I see fear on your face. Why are the streets empty of people?"

"Don't you know, my lord?" said Nandini. "A man known as Angulimala has been terrorizing the town and murdering people."

She took a deep breath. She felt worried that the Buddha, unaware and vulnerable, was going about the town without protection. What would happen if Angulimala met the Buddha? Nandini shivered at the thought.

"Who is Angulimala?" asked the Buddha.

"He wears the necklace (mala) of human fingers (anguli) and so he has become known as Angulimala. He is merciless. He is murdering men for their fingers. He is strong, skilled and daring—and he is cunning. He has destroyed villages and towns. Everyone is frightened of him."

A profound seriousness appeared on the face of the Buddha. He remained silent and thoughtful.

Nandini gave the Buddha a bowl of rice soaked in mango juice and honey, but her mind was not on food. She was thinking of Angulimala.

"Please stay here," Nandini begged the Buddha. "Do not go out alone, it is dangerous."

"But my disciples wait for me in the Jeta Grove. I must go."

"No, not to the Jeta Grove! In the forest, between here and the Jeta Grove, hides Angulimala. Please do not go, my lord, at least not through that forest. Angulimala will know no difference between the compassionate Buddha and an ordinary mortal. Take no such risk. He is a wanted criminal. There is a reward of a thousand gold coins on his head."

"Nandini, the Buddha has no fear of death, and the Buddha does not change his plans out of fear. The rice soaked in mango juice was truly nourishing. I am satisfied. Thank you for your gracious gift."

The Buddha turned toward the locked door. But Nandini was reluctant to let him go.

"I am waiting for you to unlock the door."

"Please, my lord, please listen. Do not approach Angulimala. He is very dangerous."

"Gracious Nandini, trust the Buddha, he is fully aware of what he is doing. Free yourself from fear."

"But I fear for your life, Illustrious One," said Nandini.

"Life lived in fear is no life," answered the Buddha. "It might be the job of the King to kill the criminals, but the calling of the Buddha is to transform them, awaken them, and liberate them from ignorance. So, Nandini, do not dissuade me from my duty."

"But believe me, my lord, Angulimala is beyond the pale," Nandini pleaded.

"Sweet Nandini, I understand your concerns," replied the Buddha. "But understand that my love, my friendship, and my compassion are not limited to those who are already in agreement with me. I must reach out to those who are possessed with anger and ignorance. Healing the wounded soul is my vocation. I am not worried about my life, or my death—I am worried about Angulimala."

To Nandini, the innocence of the Buddha bordered on naïveté. While she was thinking of ways to dissuade him from confronting Angulimala, she heard his final words:

"Nandini, I am happy to die, if that is what it takes to save Angulimala."

With shaking hands Nandini unlocked the door, yet she was still afraid. She imagined the fingers of the Buddha hanging from Angulimala's neck, and shivered at the thought.

"My lord, be careful, be very careful. Go well."

The Buddha raised his hand in blessing and walked calmly away. Soon he left the town behind.

The Buddha followed the path to the Jeta Grove through the fields alone, unhindered and undisturbed, deep into the cool of the woods. He kept walking, going deeper and deeper into the forest. In the stillness of the trees, the Buddha's steps were the only sound, and the only man to hear them was Angulimala. He wondered, "What is this sound? Who is walking? Who dares to come and invade my territory?"

In the distance he saw