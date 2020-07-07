

The New York Times Story of the Yankees includes more than 390 articles chronicling the team’s rich history through the best writing on the ball club by beloved Times reporters like Arthur Daley, Red Smith, George Vecsey, Tyler Kepner, and more. Organized by era, the book covers the biggest stories and events in Yankee history, such as the purchase of Babe Ruth, Roger Maris’s 61st home run, and Derek Jeter’s last game.





This completely up-to-date through 2020 edition, including the Aaron Boone era and the rise of Aaron Judge, is illustrated with hundreds of black-and-white photographs that capture every era. A foreword by diehard Yankees fan, Alec Baldwin, completes the celebration of baseball’s greatest team.