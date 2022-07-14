Free shipping on orders $35+
How to Astronaut
An Insider's Guide to Leaving Planet Earth
Description
What's Inside
Praise
—Publishers Weekly
"How to Astronaut is an amusing and enlightening insight into an astronaut's work life.... This is an eye-opening insider's view on what it's really like to be an astronaut: the joys, the dangers, the fear, and the day-to-day reality of it. Virts' writing is humorous, playful, down to earth, and often wise."
—Booklist
"Virts' firsthand accounts are richly detailed and often snort-milk-out-of-your-nose hilarious."
—Discover