How to Astronaut
An Insider's Guide to Leaving Planet Earth

by Terry Virts

Narrator Terry Virts

Audiobook Download Unabridged

Sep 15, 2020

9781649040015

Nonfiction / Science / Space Science / General

Former NASA astronaut Terry Virts offers an insider's guide to astronauting—a behind-the-scenes look at the training, the basic rules, lessons, and procedures of space travel, including how to deal with a dead body in space, what it’s like to film an IMAX movie in orbit, what exactly to do when nature calls, and much more, in 51 brief chapters.
 

"There's something intriguing to be learned on practically every page… This book captures the details of an extraordinary job, and turns even the mundane aspects of space travel into something fascinating."
Publishers Weekly

"How to Astronaut is an amusing and enlightening insight into an astronaut's work life.... This is an eye-opening insider's view on what it's really like to be an astronaut: the joys, the dangers, the fear, and the day-to-day reality of it. Virts' writing is humorous, playful, down to earth, and often wise."
Booklist

"Virts' firsthand accounts are richly detailed and often snort-milk-out-of-your-nose hilarious."
Discover

