How to Astronaut
How to Astronaut

An Insider's Guide to Leaving Planet Earth

by Terry Virts

ebook
Audiobook Download Unabridged

On Sale

Sep 15, 2020

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523512041

Genre

Nonfiction / Science / Space Science / General

Description

"There's something intriguing to be learned on practically every page… [How to Astronaut] captures the details of an extraordinary job and turns even the mundane aspects of space travel into something fascinating."––Publishers Weekly 

Ride shotgun on a trip to space with astronaut Terry Virts. A born storyteller with a gift for the surprising turn of phrase and eye for the perfect you-are-there details, he captures all the highs, lows, humor, and wonder of an experience few will ever know firsthand. Featuring stories covering survival training, space shuttle emergencies, bad bosses, the art of putting on a spacesuit, time travel, and much more! 

What's Inside

Praise

"There's something intriguing to be learned on practically every page… This book captures the details of an extraordinary job, and turns even the mundane aspects of space travel into something fascinating."
Publishers Weekly

"How to Astronaut is an amusing and enlightening insight into an astronaut's work life.... This is an eye-opening insider's view on what it's really like to be an astronaut: the joys, the dangers, the fear, and the day-to-day reality of it. Virts' writing is humorous, playful, down to earth, and often wise."
Booklist

"Virts' firsthand accounts are richly detailed and often snort-milk-out-of-your-nose hilarious."
Discover

