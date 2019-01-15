Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wish You Were Mine
A heart-wrenching story about first loves and second chances
From the USA Today bestselling author of The Story of Us and Fisher’s Light comes a new, standalone novel – a heartwrenching story about second chances that will make you fall in love all over again.Read More
Five years. I would’ve stayed away longer if I hadn’t received the letter. Not a day has gone by that I haven’t thought about her, haven’t missed her smile, haven’t wished that things were different.
The last time I saw my two best friends, I vowed to not stand in the way of their happiness, even if that meant I couldn’t be a part of their lives. Cameron James and her emerald-green eyes were too much of a temptation and I couldn’t stay and watch them together. Cameron deserved better than me. She deserved him.
But now that I am back, things are different. I’m not going to stand by and watch the woman I’ve always loved slip away again. I’m done living my life with regrets and I’m ready to tell her the truth. And I’ll do whatever it takes to show her that I always wished she was mine.
"Emotional and poignant, Wish You Were Mine will leave your heart soaring as you wipe away a final tear. My new favorite Tara Sivec book."—Mia Sheridan, New York Times bestselling author
"Filled with angst, sizzling chemistry, and a plethora of emotion."—Harlequin Junkie on Wish You Were Mine
"The best book I have read all year. Heartbreaking and hopeful. Highly recommend."—A.L. Jackson, New York Times & USA Today bestselling author on The Story of Us
"Emotional and real! I couldn't read THE STORY OF US fast enough and know it will stay with me forever. Five heart pounding stars!"—Aleatha Romig, New York Times bestselling author
"This is a story of an undying, unending love that was strong enough to heal even the deepest of scars. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for beautifully written, heart-wrenching and healing romance to fall in love with."—Aestas Book Blog on The Story of Us
"I fell hard for these characters, I felt their every emotion, their every up and down, and coupled with Tara Sivec's knack for storytelling, I would wholeheartedly recommend this book to anyone in a heartbeat."—Natasha is a Book Junkie on The Story of Us