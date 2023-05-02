

Many of us talk about trauma—indeed, have experienced real trauma, especially in these fraught times; healthcare providers are increasingly aware of the physiological effects of trauma. But what is the antidote? Too many times, platitudes of gratitude, “self-care,” and “just be brave” are offered—but what if these do more harm than good?



What if the key to healing trauma is to face your pain, meet it lovingly, and then use it as rocket fuel for your personal revolution?



What if the act of meeting your pain head-on is a path to Joy?



Integrative physician and healthcare activist Dr. Tanmeet Sethi knows this firsthand—from the patients she serves, to her own heartache and personal history. Choosing Joy is a life‑changing act of personal, biological, and spiritual justice–and an act of community service. Choosing Joy improves your mood and immune system and increases your energy. Choosing Joy is a revolution. In Joy Is My Justice, Dr. Sethi shares her methods for rewiring mind and body to shift our biochemistry into Joy at the cellular level. Grounded in powerful stories and potent guided meditations and self‑inquiries, Joy Is My Justice guides everyone to recover their personal power and purpose.



As Dr. Sethi says, To help you on this healing path, I offer a guiding principle from my Sikh culture, “Chardi Kala.” It is a battle cry, often inadequately translated as “eternal optimism or joy.” Much deeper than just positivity, it is sheer resilience, the power to face whatever adversity comes your way and still find Joy. Chardi Kala has always been a way of survival for my people through a long history of persecution. You too have this inner ability and power to find your Joy, here and now. Part roadmap, part manifesto, Joy Is My Justice is an urgent call to action, empowerment, and healing.