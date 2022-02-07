Most of us know Tamera Mowry-Housely as the beloved TV star and one‑half of the memorable duo on the hit show Sister, Sister and recently on FOX's talk show The Real. Tamera's fun-loving character stole the hearts of millions, but the transition from spunky teen-girl star to grown woman with a family and thriving career wasn't easy. Being raised in Hawaii as an army brat instilled her with the discipline she needed to succeed in Hollywood, but she also felt secluded and sheltered, which made her question if living on her own terms would ever be her reality. She decided it would. From reckoning with her biracial roots as a pageant queen, to being selective about her television roles, marrying a white man and former Fox TV news correspondent (which made a lot of people mad at her), and deciding to put her faith first—Tamera eventually did what she needed to do to hone her happiness and create a unique path forward for herself. Now, Tamera shares the tough experiences, hilarious missteps, and big lessons it took to get there.

In You Should Sit Down for This, Tamera sheds her “good girl” image to empower other women to step up to life's unexpected turns and surprises, and to make it all work. Using her trademark blend of wit, candor, and heart Tamera gets honest about the one-in-a million way that Sister, Sister came to be, how teaming up with her twin for a reality show, Tia & Tamera, was more nightmare than family fun, and how she credits tapping into her “true purpose” for surviving seven seasons on The Real. She gets up close and personal about dating and life-partners; urging women to “please, please just stop going on ‘fake-ass dates' to find love” and get real about their needs. She also opens up about suffering from post-partum depression and how she found joy as a mother and independence in her marriage, starting with having a “sex list.” (Kitchen counter? Check.)

Our favorite girl next door shares her irresistible collection of funny stories, punctuated by truth bombs. You Should Sit Down for This is a much-needed reminder of the magic that can happen when we open our minds and hearts to becoming the very best versions of ourselves.