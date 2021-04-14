Tamara Ireland Stone Collection

Discover four critically-acclaimed novels from award-winning author Tamara Ireland Stone, including the New York Times bestseller Every Last Word.



In the New York Times bestselling Every Last Word, Samantha McAllister looks just like the rest of the popular girls in her junior class. But she’s hiding a secret that her friends would never understand: Sam has Purely-Obsessional OCD and is consumed by a stream of dark thoughts and worries that she can't turn off. It doesn't help that her lifelong friends will turn toxic at the first sign of a wrong outfit, wrong lunch, or wrong crush. So when Sam meets Caroline, she has to keep her new friend a secret, right up there with Sam's weekly visits to her psychiatrist. But then Caroline introduces Sam to Poet's Corner, a tight-knit group of misfits who have been ignored by the school at large. Sam is drawn to them immediately, especially a guitar-playing guy with a talent for verse. Slowly, she begins to feel more "normal" than she ever has as part of the popular crowd . . . until she finds a new reason to question her sanity and all she holds dear.



In Little Do We Know, lifelong best friends and next-door neighbors Hannah and Emory have never gone a single day without talking. But now it’s senior year and they haven't spoken in three months. Not since the fight, where they each said things they couldn't take back. Then one fateful night, Emory's boyfriend, Luke, almost dies, and Hannah is the one who finds him and saves his life. As Luke tries to make sense of his experience, he secretly turns to Hannah, who becomes his biggest confidante. And in Luke, Hannah finds someone she can finally talk to. But Emory just wants everything to go back to normal—the way it was before the accident. But when the horrifying reason behind Hannah and Emory's argument ultimately comes to light, all three of them will be forced work together to protect the one with the biggest secret of all in this deeply moving, unforgettable story about love, betrayal, and the power of friendship.



In Time Between Us, Anna and Bennett were never supposed to meet. She lives in 1995 Chicago and he lives in 2012 San Francisco. But Bennett's unique ability to travel through time and space brings him into Anna's life, and with him, a new world of adventure and possibility. As their relationship deepens, they face the reality that time might knock Bennett back where he belongs, even as a devastating crisis throws everything they believe into question. Against a ticking clock, Anna and Bennett are forced to ask themselves how far they can push the bounds of fate—and what consequences they can bear in order to stay together.



In the sequel to Time Between Us, Time After Time, Anna and Bennett have found a way to stay together against all odds. It’s not a perfect arrangement, though, with Bennett unable to stay in the past for more than brief visits, skipping out on big chunks of his present in order to be with Anna. They each are confident that they’ll find a way to make things work…until Bennett witnesses a single event he never should have seen. Will the decisions he makes from that point on cement a future he doesn’t want?