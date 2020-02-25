Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Little Do We Know
Lifelong best friends and next-door neighbors Hannah and Emory have never gone a single day without talking. But now its senior year and they haven’t spoken in three months. Not since the fight, where they each said things they couldn’t take back. They’re aching to break the silence, but those thirty-six steps between their bedroom windows feel more like thirty-six miles.
Then one fateful night, Emory’s boyfriend, Luke, almost dies. And Hannah is the one who finds him and saves his life.
As Luke tries to make sense of his near-death experience, he secretly turns to Hannah, who becomes his biggest confidante. In Luke, Hannah finds someone she can finally talk to about all the questions she’s grappling with. Emory just wants everything to go back to normal-the way it was before the accident. She has no idea why her relationship is spiraling out of control. But when the horrifying reason behind Hannah and Emory’s argument ultimately comes to light, all three of them will be forced work together to protect the one with the biggest secret of all.
In the follow-up to her New York Times bestseller, Every Last Word, Tamara Ireland Stone crafts a deeply moving, unforgettable story about love, betrayal, and the power of friendship.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Little Do We Know is a beautiful, affecting novel. Stone writes compellingly about the power of friendship, of love."—New York Times best-selling author Luanne Rice
PRAISE FOR TIME BETWEEN US
"A compelling story of love, fate, and consequences with plenty of sigh-worthy moments, this novel is the perfect choice for readers who want a romance that leaves them with something to think about when it's over."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"A compelling story of love, fate, and consequences with plenty of sigh-worthy moments, this novel is the perfect choice for readers who want a romance that leaves them with something to think about when it's over."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"A life-affirming story of friendship, love, and faith."—Kirkus Reviews
"Beautiful, heartfelt, deep, and real. This book broke my heart and I loved every minute of it."—Robyn Schneider, author of The Beginning of Everything
"Recommend to readers looking for a nuanced treatment of religion."—Booklist
"Stone picks carefully through all the emotional threads of faith, denial, and betrayal that weave and fray throughout this complicated situation... All three teens are exemplary in their willingness to help and stand by each other through the hard work of recovery after trauma no matter what the cost."—The Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
* "Touching on weighty issues, including sexual harassment, religious crises, friendship, and taboo love, Stone writes a thought-provoking novel that challenges conventional ideas. With well-developed detail, the characters have realistic vulnerabilities and experience profound transformations that lead them to look at the world differently."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
PRAISE FOR EVERY LAST WORD
"Clueless meets Dead Poets Society with a whopping final twist."—Kirkus Reviews
"Clueless meets Dead Poets Society with a whopping final twist."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR EVERY LAST WORD
"A brilliant and moving story about finding your voice, the power of words, and true friendship. I couldn't put it down until I read every last word."—Elizabeth Eulberg, Author of The Lonely Hearts Club
"A brilliant and moving story about finding your voice, the power of words, and true friendship. I couldn't put it down until I read every last word."—Elizabeth Eulberg, Author of The Lonely Hearts Club
PRAISE FOR EVERY LAST WORD
"A riveting story of love, true friendship, self-doubt and self-confidence, overcoming obstacles, and truly finding oneself."—Melanie Koss, Professor of Young Adult Literature, Northern Illinois University
"A riveting story of love, true friendship, self-doubt and self-confidence, overcoming obstacles, and truly finding oneself."—Melanie Koss, Professor of Young Adult Literature, Northern Illinois University
PRAISE FOR EVERY LAST WORD
"A thoughtful romance with a strong message about self-acceptance, [this] sensitive novel boasts strong characterizations and conflicts that many teens will relate to. Eminently readable."—Booklist
"A thoughtful romance with a strong message about self-acceptance, [this] sensitive novel boasts strong characterizations and conflicts that many teens will relate to. Eminently readable."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR EVERY LAST WORD
"Brilliant, brave, and beautiful."—Kathleen Caldwell, A Great Good Place for Books
"Brilliant, brave, and beautiful."—Kathleen Caldwell, A Great Good Place for Books
PRAISE FOR EVERY LAST WORD
"Characters to love and a story to break your heart. Readers will want to turn page after page and read every last word. Then do it all over again."—Marianne Follis, Teen Librarian, Valley Ranch (Irving) Public Library
"Characters to love and a story to break your heart. Readers will want to turn page after page and read every last word. Then do it all over again."—Marianne Follis, Teen Librarian, Valley Ranch (Irving) Public Library
PRAISE FOR EVERY LAST WORD
"Romantic, unpredictable, relatable, and so very enjoyable."—Arnold Shapiro, Oscar- and Emmy-winning Producer
"Romantic, unpredictable, relatable, and so very enjoyable."—Arnold Shapiro, Oscar- and Emmy-winning Producer
PRAISE FOR EVERY LAST WORD
"This book is highly recommended-readers will connect with Sam, relating to her anxiety about her peers, and root for her throughout the book."—VOYA
"This book is highly recommended-readers will connect with Sam, relating to her anxiety about her peers, and root for her throughout the book."—VOYA
PRAISE FOR TIME BETWEEN US
"A beautifully written, unique love story."—Melissa Marr, New York Times best-selling author of The Wicked Lovely series
"A beautifully written, unique love story."—Melissa Marr, New York Times best-selling author of The Wicked Lovely series
PRAISE FOR TIME BETWEEN US
"A warm, time-bending romance [that] will have readers rooting for the couple that keeps daring fate."—Publishers Weekly
"A warm, time-bending romance [that] will have readers rooting for the couple that keeps daring fate."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR TIME BETWEEN US
"Romantic and passionate, Stone's debut novel is swoon-worthy...will resonate with readers who enjoy their romance mixed with adventure."—School Library Journal
"Romantic and passionate, Stone's debut novel is swoon-worthy...will resonate with readers who enjoy their romance mixed with adventure."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR TIME BETWEEN US
"The story will hold readers with its twists and turns, present and future; its love, sadness, and anger; and especially, its surprising secrets."—Booklist
"The story will hold readers with its twists and turns, present and future; its love, sadness, and anger; and especially, its surprising secrets."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR TIME BETWEEN US
"Time Between Us is the very best kind of love story-heart-pounding, intense, and unputdownable!"—Elizabeth Scott, author of Bloom and Perfect You
"Time Between Us is the very best kind of love story-heart-pounding, intense, and unputdownable!"—Elizabeth Scott, author of Bloom and Perfect You
"Little Do We Know is a sharp, affirming look at the boundaries of faith, the resilience of families, and all of the imperfect ways that we love one another. Through Hannah and Emory, Tamara Ireland Stone has created a beautiful testament to friendship and the intricate patterns we weave throughout each other's lives."—Robin Benway, National Book Award winner and New York Times bestselling author of Far From the Tree