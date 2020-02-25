Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Every Last Word
A New York Times Best Seller
If you could read my mind, you wouldn’t be smiling.
Samantha McAllister looks just like the rest of the popular girls in her junior class. But hidden beneath the straightened hair and expertly applied makeup is a secret that her friends would never understand: Sam has Purely-Obsessional OCD and is consumed by a stream of dark thoughts and worries that she can’t turn off.
Second-guessing every move, thought, and word makes daily life a struggle, and it doesn’t help that her lifelong friends will turn toxic at the first sign of a wrong outfit, wrong lunch, or wrong crush. Yet Sam knows she’d be truly crazy to leave the protection of the most popular girls in school. So when Sam meets Caroline, she has to keep her new friend with a refreshing sense of humor and no style a secret, right up there with Sam’s weekly visits to her psychiatrist.
Caroline introduces Sam to Poet’s Corner, a hidden room and a tight-knit group of misfits who have been ignored by the school at large. Sam is drawn to them immediately, especially a guitar-playing guy with a talent for verse, and starts to discover a whole new side of herself. Slowly, she begins to feel more “normal” than she ever has as part of the popular crowd . . . until she finds a new reason to question her sanity and all she holds dear.
Samantha McAllister looks just like the rest of the popular girls in her junior class. But hidden beneath the straightened hair and expertly applied makeup is a secret that her friends would never understand: Sam has Purely-Obsessional OCD and is consumed by a stream of dark thoughts and worries that she can’t turn off.
Second-guessing every move, thought, and word makes daily life a struggle, and it doesn’t help that her lifelong friends will turn toxic at the first sign of a wrong outfit, wrong lunch, or wrong crush. Yet Sam knows she’d be truly crazy to leave the protection of the most popular girls in school. So when Sam meets Caroline, she has to keep her new friend with a refreshing sense of humor and no style a secret, right up there with Sam’s weekly visits to her psychiatrist.
Caroline introduces Sam to Poet’s Corner, a hidden room and a tight-knit group of misfits who have been ignored by the school at large. Sam is drawn to them immediately, especially a guitar-playing guy with a talent for verse, and starts to discover a whole new side of herself. Slowly, she begins to feel more “normal” than she ever has as part of the popular crowd . . . until she finds a new reason to question her sanity and all she holds dear.
“Clueless meets Dead Poets Society with a whopping final twist.” –Kirkus Reviews
“This book is highly recommended-readers will connect with Sam, relating to her anxiety about her peers, and root for her throughout the book.” –VOYA
“A thoughtful romance with a strong message about self-acceptance, [this] sensitive novel boasts strong characterizations and conflicts that many teens will relate to. Eminently readable.” –Booklist
“A brilliant and moving story about finding your voice, the power of words, and true friendship. I couldn’t put it down?” -Elizabeth Eulberg, Author of The Lonely Hearts Club
“Brilliant, brave, and beautiful.” -Kathleen Caldwell, A Great Good Place for Books
“A riveting story of love, true friendship, self-doubt and self-confidence, overcoming obstacles, and truly finding oneself.” -Melanie Koss, Professor of Young Adult Literature, Northern Illinois University
“Romantic, unpredictable, relatable, and so very enjoyable.” -Arnold Shapiro, Oscar- and Emmy-winning Producer
“Characters to love and a story to break your heart. Readers will want to turn page after page and read every last word. Then do it all over again.” -Marianne Follis, Teen Librarian, Valley Ranch (Irving) Public Library
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Clueless meets Dead Poets Society with a whopping final twist."—Kirkus Reviews
"A brilliant and moving story about finding your voice, the power of words, and true friendship. I couldn't put it down "
—Elizabeth Eulberg, Author of The Lonely Hearts Club
—Elizabeth Eulberg, Author of The Lonely Hearts Club
"A riveting story of love, true friendship, self-doubt and self-confidence, overcoming obstacles, and truly finding oneself."—Melanie Koss, Professor of Young Adult Literature, Northern Illinois University
"A thoughtful romance with a strong message about self-acceptance, [this] sensitive novel boasts strong characterizations and conflicts that many teens will relate to. Eminently readable."—Booklist
"Brilliant, brave, and beautiful." —Kathleen Caldwell, A Great Good Place for Books
"Characters to love and a story to break your heart. Readers will want to turn page after page and read every last word. Then do it all over again."—Marianne Follis, Teen Librarian, Valley Ranch (Irving) Public Library
PRAISE FOR TIME BETWEEN US
"The story will hold readers with its twists and turns, present and future; its love, sadness, and anger; and especially, its surprising secrets."—Booklist
"The story will hold readers with its twists and turns, present and future; its love, sadness, and anger; and especially, its surprising secrets."—Booklist
"This book is highly recommended-readers will connect with Sam, relating to her anxiety about her peers, and root for her throughout the book."—VOYA
PRAISE FOR TIME BETWEEN US
"Time Between Us is the very best kind of love story --heart-pounding, intense, and unputdownable!"—Elizabeth Scott, author of Bloom and Perfect You
"Time Between Us is the very best kind of love story --heart-pounding, intense, and unputdownable!"—Elizabeth Scott, author of Bloom and Perfect You
PRAISE FOR TIME BETWEEN US
"A beautifully written, unique love story."—Melissa Marr, New York Times best-selling author of The Wicked Lovely series
"A beautifully written, unique love story."—Melissa Marr, New York Times best-selling author of The Wicked Lovely series
PRAISE FOR TIME BETWEEN US
"A compelling story of love, fate, and consequences with plenty of sigh-worthy moments, this novel is the perfect choice for readers who want a romance that leaves them with something to think about when it's over."—Bulletin of the Center for Children?s Books
"A compelling story of love, fate, and consequences with plenty of sigh-worthy moments, this novel is the perfect choice for readers who want a romance that leaves them with something to think about when it's over."—Bulletin of the Center for Children?s Books
PRAISE FOR TIME BETWEEN US
"A warm, time-bending romance [that] will have readers rooting for the couple that keeps daring fate."—Publishers Weekly
"A warm, time-bending romance [that] will have readers rooting for the couple that keeps daring fate."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR TIME BETWEEN US
"Romantic and passionate, Stone's debut novel is swoon-worthy...will resonate with readers who enjoy their romance mixed with adventure."—School Library Journal
"Romantic and passionate, Stone's debut novel is swoon-worthy...will resonate with readers who enjoy their romance mixed with adventure."—School Library Journal
"Romantic, unpredictable, relatable, and so very enjoyable."—Arnold Shapiro, Oscar- and Emmy-winning Producer