From journalist and self-described “mouthy Jewish broad from New York,” an in-depth and personal look of the byzantine and harrowing online world of white supremacists, from a woman who has studied the movement up close, and been targeted by it.





Incels. White nationalists. QAnon. Proud Boys. Patriot Front. There are so many extremist groups nowadays it’s hard to keep track. Talia Lavin, however, was no stranger to the modern American white supremacist movement, even before it re-gained prominence in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Culture Warlords is a field guide to the racist right online, from a narrator who has herself become the frequent target of extremist trolls (including those at Fox News).







Lavin is every skinhead’s worst nightmare: a loud and unapologetic Jewish woman, funny, smart, and profoundly anti-racist, with the journalistic chops to expose the tactics and landscape of online hatemongers. In the book, she turns the lens of anti-Semitism, racism, and white power back on itself in an attempt to understand the online hate movement’s schisms, recruiting tactics, and the threat it represents to the 2020 election and beyond.







She reports on specific strategies utilized by neo-Nazis, Proud Boys, and QAnon to disseminate conspiracy theories, exposing their tactics and fighting fire with fire. A journalist who is proudly antifascist, Talia Lavin is a trailblazing voice of a new generation who is standing up to online hate.