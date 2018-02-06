Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reader Reviews
Praise
With his trademark warmth, wisdom and wit, Jakes will inspire you to quit procrastinating and start flying to new heights. If you're ready to take the next step in your career, life and dreams, this book could be the breakthrough you've been waiting f—Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, nominated by TIME magazine as one of the top 100 influential leaders in America
As a 30-year entrepreneur, we have technical books to tell us how to start a new business and motivational books to inspire us in pursuit of our dreams. But no book I've read has ever combined the two the way T.D. Jakes does in Soar! Drawing on many personal examples and focusing on the rapid growth of new ventures started by women, Jakes synchronizes information with inspiration to create a perfect set of wings for all dreamers wanting to get off the ground.—Hattie Hill, President & CEO, Women's Foodservice Forum
Soar!
Build Your Vision from the Ground Up
Take your career to the next level, realize your greatest dreams, and embrace your God-given talents with this practical game plan for your professional and personal life.Read More
Too often we remain in jobs that stifle our souls and leave us on the runway of opportunity with the engine of our deepest passion stalled, watching others make their personal vision a reality and build a legacy for their children. But it’s never too late to get your dreams off the ground — God sees great things in your future! If you long to amplify your unique abilities, if you strive to balance personal fulfillment and professional satisfaction, if you dream of fulfilling God’s destiny for you, then you are ready to Soar!
In Soar! T.D. Jakes reveals how to transform your own unique vision into a powerful contribution to the world. Blending a CEO’s practical business acumen with a life coach’s dynamic inspiration, Soar! will stir your imagination into action, challenge you to embrace your God-given purpose, and align your character and creativity with your career.
Bridging both the corporate and nonprofit worlds, Soar! is a practical and easy-to-follow flight plan for launching the entrepreneurial drive inside of you. You’ll learn how to adopt the mindset of people who don’t wait to see what will happen but strategically build the wings that will take them to new heights. So buckle your seat belt and prepare for liftoff — you have been cleared to fly beyond your fears, to absolutely soar!