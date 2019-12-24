Planted with a Purpose
Planted with a Purpose

God Turns Pressure into Power

by

#1 New York Times bestselling author T.D. Jakes wrestles with the age-old questions: Why do the righteous suffer? Where is God in all the injustice?

Bishop Jakes wants to encourage you that God uses difficult, crushing experiences to prepare you for unexpected blessings. If you are faithful through suffering, you will be surprised by God’s joy, comforted by His peace, and fulfilled with His purpose.

In this book–small and portable enough to fit in a purse, suitcase, backpack, briefcase, or even a pocket–PLANTED WITH A PURPOSE will inspire you to have hope, even in your most difficult moments. If you trust in God and lean on Him during setbacks, He will lead you through.

