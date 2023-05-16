What's a Hostess to Do?

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

INTRODUCTION:

FINDING YOUR INNER CLIPBOARD-WIELDING PARTY PLANNER

This book is an all-purpose handbook for the host or hostess. Whether you are hosting Thanksgiving for the first time or throwing your hundredth dinner party, there will be plenty of help here to make you a confident novice or a better veteran host. Whether you are looking for tips on icing a birthday cake, hiring a caterer, handling seating arrangements, or doing your own flowers, you will find it here, along with an arsenal of recipes for every occasion.

The first order of business is deciding what kind of party you want to have. A sit-down dinner for eight? a casual brunch? a big blowout for all of your friends and family? a holiday open house? swanky cocktails and hors d’oeuvres? Figure out how much time and money you want to spend and, of course, what would be most appropriate to the celebration at hand. Then get out the clipboard and start making lists (see page 6).

And by the way, while the title of this book, and the feminine pronouns used throughout, would seem to imply that any person throwing a party is female, the advice here is truly meant for everyone. Real men may not eat quiche, but they can certainly serve it up. So, guys, please strap on your aprons and get to work! This book is for you, too.

THE GIFTED HOSTESS

A gifted hostess makes it look easy. She knows the shortcuts that make entertaining less laborious and more enjoyable for everyone. Some of us were raised by this sort of woman, but if these skills skipped a generation, this book will help you look as though you learned it all at your mother’s knee.

GETTING STARTED

1A Hostess’s Four Golden Rules

1. Coddle your guests. Make them feel comfortable and welcome. Be hyper thoughtful: make a guest’s favorite dessert; provide comfy, inexpensive Chinese slippers to wear indoors on a wintry evening; or use the tableware that was a gift from the guests. Let people know you’re thinking about them.

2. Plan ahead. A realistic plan is the key to success. Choose a menu with dishes that can be prepared ahead of time, leaving only the simplest tasks—like heating a dish, cooking pasta or rice, or dressing a salad—for the last minute. Your goal should be to have as little sweat on your brow (and mess in the kitchen) as possible when the doorbell rings.

3. Less can be more. A few beautiful, well-conceived, and well-prepared dishes will go over big. If you have to make a million different things, something—or everything—will suffer. If you drive yourself to the edge of sanity in preparing the food and cleaning the house, you’ll feel like collapsing by the time your guests arrive. Keep it simple and you’ll be ready when it’s time to have fun.

4. When the party starts, be in it. If you are running around frantically, with your guests asking, “Are you sure there’s nothing I can do?,” who can relax? You want to enjoy the party with your guests. They came to see you, and a good hostess is present and engaged.

2How to Plan a Menu

The goal is to get the maximum impact for the least amount of work, or at least figure out how to streamline the work, spreading it over several days, so you aren’t going crazy at the last minute. Trial and error is the best way to learn what not to do, but you will find some examples of good and bad menus at the start of each main section, so you can see how good menu planning applies to cocktail parties (see pages 52–55), buffets (see pages 96–97), brunches and lunches (see pages 180–182), and dinner parties (see pages 128–130), as well as how to avoid common pitfalls.

3Ten Important Questions

1. Who are the guests?

2. What time of day is the party?

3. Is it going to be a formal or casual affair?

4. How many people will there be?

5. Is it all adults or will there be children, too?

6. Is it a carnivorous crowd or are there any vegetarians?

7. Does anyone have special dietary needs?

8. Is it buffet-style or a sit-down meal?

9. Is my menu well balanced, with rich and light flavors, colors, textures, carbs, protein, and veggies?

10. Am I forgetting anything?

4

TIP: Do What You Love When planning a menu, let your passion guide you. Try not to overthink it. Make something you really love and, preferably, have made before. If you love the food, your guests will too.

5Three Lists You Can’t Live Without

Spending a few minutes making lists will save you immeasurable time, not to mention stress, later on. Put little boxes next to each item so you can have the satisfaction of checking them off as you accomplish each task. In the end, even if you don’t refer back to the lists frequently, the act of making them will help you organize your thoughts and stay focused.

1. The Guest List.

Strive for a “mixer”: instead of inviting a group of people who all know one another well, mix it up a bit and invite friends and acquaintances who may not know one another well, or at all. It’s always nice if a guest knows someone, and he or she will know you, the hostess. Unless the party is an intimate affair, be a bit of a matchmaker, and try to bring together people who you think have things in common and who will enjoy meeting one another. You’ll be surprised at how seemingly disparate friends will find common ground.

2. The Shopping List.

Try to get everything you’ll need for cooking, except for perishable foods like salad greens, all at once, so you can spend your time in the kitchen, not running out for forgotten ingredients. Divide your master shopping list by sections of the store—dairy, meat, fish, grocery, produce—or by different stores if you need to make more than one stop for groceries. Add additional list sections for liquor and wine, other party supplies, and flowers.

3. The Prep List.

Break your planning down into a list of tasks, day by day, and put them in order as best you can. (See “How to Break It Down,” entry 163.) What can you make ahead of time? Plan to get those jobs done early, so you can cross them off the list. Seeing it all on paper will give you a more realistic view of what you can accomplish, too, and whether you’re being overly ambitious.

At the end of each day, revise the list as you cross some things off and get more detailed about the tasks still remaining. For the “day of” list, order the jobs chronologically with the first things first and ending with the tasks you need to do just before your guests arrive.

6In Praise of Good Ol’ Pencil and Paper

You might think you’ve got it all figured out with your smartphone, but keep your lists tangible, on actual paper—and a clipboard is not a bad idea. It fits well in the front part of a shopping cart, and it keeps all your lists, notes, and receipts together.

SPREADING THE WORD

7Invitations

Invitations should convey the who, what, when, and where of your event and evoke the tone of the party. From engraved to e-mailed, the invitation should embody the formality—or dress code—of the occasion. Throwing a ladies’ lunch? Go for something classic and comfortable like stationery engraved with your initials. Hosting a potluck for coworkers? An e-mailed invitation means it’s an easygoing affair. Try using a casual, colorful electronic invitation for a big birthday bash. That way friends and relatives can keep track of who is coming, helping to build anticipation for the event.

8Save the Date

Sending out a printed “save the date” notice is usually reserved for weddings. It should be sent out six months ahead of time, especially if there is travel involved. If you are planning a less formal party at a busy time of year, such as around the holidays or July Fourth, you can send a save-the-date by e-mail a month before you send the actual invitation.

9How to Time an Invitation

Whether you’re mailing invitations or inviting guests by phone, timing is key. Send an invitation too late and your friends may already be booked; send it too early and it might be misplaced or forgotten. The following advice should serve as a guideline for various occasions. Use your best judgment for your specific event.

EVENT INVITATION LEAD TIME Anniversary party 3 to 6 weeks before the event Bar or Bat Mitzvah 8 weeks Birthday party 3 weeks Bon voyage party Last minute to 3 weeks Casual party Same day to 2 weeks Charity ball 6 weeks to 3 months Christmas party 1 month Cocktail party 1 to 4 weeks Formal dinner 3 to 6 weeks Graduation party 3 weeks Housewarming party 1 to 3 weeks Informal dinner 1 to 3 weeks Lunch or tea Last minute to 2 weeks Thanksgiving dinner 6 to 8 weeks Wedding 2 weeks to 2 months

10When Is Mailing an Invitation a Must?

Weddings, anniversaries, milestone birthdays, christenings, and the like announce themselves elegantly and traditionally with a written invitation. Your invitation can be simple and handwritten, or creative and crafty; or you can splurge on gorgeous printed stationery. The look is up to you and should fit the occasion, but the act of mailing a tangible invitation is a statement in itself: it says the event is significant and tells the guest that his or her presence is meaningful.

11The DIY Invite

Homemade snail-mail party invitations are easy to create and can look very professional. There is a plethora of Web sites that make it easy to make your own professional-looking invitations at home using your computer and printer. Just type “homemade invitations” into your favorite search engine, and you will find a variety of companies that want to help you; see Resources (page 274).

12E-mail Invitations

An e-mail invitation can be just that—a regular e-mail containing the pertinent details; or if you want to catch people’s attention, and at the same time give them some idea of the mood of the party, use an e-vite from an online service, or create a unique invitation that you can attach to your e-mail in PDF format. A quick browse on the Internet will lead you to Web sites that will help you do this quickly and easily; see Resources (page 274).

13Phone Invites

If you’re having a small dinner party (say, six to eight people), a phone call is a warm and wonderful way of inviting guests. As your friend may be feeding the kids or be otherwise distracted, follow up with an e-mail to be sure each guest has the correct date and address on his or her calendar.

14How to Elicit the Elusive RSVP

One of the anxieties any hostess has is wondering who’s going to show up. Here are a couple of tips on handling the slow demise of basic etiquette when it comes to responding to and attending engagements.

1. Ask for a response. Then keep a running count of the yesses, nos, and maybes. The type of response you get should correspond to the type of invitation: an e-mail is the expected response to an e-mail invitation; a phone call or a mailed reply card is appropriate for a written invitation.

2. Deflect the blame. Failure to respond to wedding and other formal invitations has serious consequences. A head count is needed; a caterer kept waiting makes everyone nervous. Seating plans must be finalized. If a response card is included in an invitation and doesn’t get returned by the requested date, make a phone call. Don’t frame the failure to respond in admonishing tones. Blame the caterer: “Hi, Barb. I know you must be swamped, but we’re trying to get our final head count together for the wedding. The caterer is breathing down my neck. Anyhow, are you able to make it?”

15How to Word a Last-Minute Invite

When you are planning a party and have a limited number of seats, you have to prioritize whom to invite. When the responses come in, and you have space to invite more people, how do you do so gracefully?

Last-minute invitations can be a sticky issue, but it helps to know who your friends are. If you have a friend who is easily offended or often feels slighted, it will probably save you some upset to not invite him or her on the fly. Instead, choose an easygoing friend, one who is not a big planner, or one who understands the trials and tribulations of hosting parties and extending last-minute invitations.

The best course of action for a last-minute invitation is a straightforward one. If you’re having a small party, such as a dinner party or a game night, for which the guest list is organized around a set number of seats, and your last-minute invitation is the result of someone else canceling, honesty is the best policy: “I’m having a dinner party for a small group tomorrow evening and someone canceled. I would love to have you come and I think you’d really like everyone, besides which I’ve wanted to have you over for dinner for some time. I’m sorry it’s last minute but I do hope you can come.” As always, warmth and enthusiasm will make even a last-minute guest feel welcome and wanted.

If you’re having a large party and honestly forgot to include your friend, say, in your warmest tone, “Oh, drat, you know, I’m having a party this Thursday and it suddenly strikes me that I failed to send you the invitation—I hope you can come.” Apologize for its being last minute and understand that your friend may have other plans. You might suggest he or she come for part of the evening. These types of concessions will help express an A-list feeling for a B-list friend.

16When the Answer Is No

Always be gracious and accommodating in the role of host, even when you receive regrets. Don’t admonish your guests, or ask why they’re unavailable. If they say they can’t make it, or that they’re not yet sure, don’t seize the opportunity to remind them that they’ve been out of touch since meeting the new boyfriend or that they didn’t mind getting a babysitter for dinner out with another friend two weeks ago. You might think these things, but never say them; it’s impolite.

17How to Keep Your Party Kid-Free

Where children are concerned, consideration from both parent and host is key. It’s perfectly okay to throw kid-free parties; you need only state it gracefully and in advance. While most parents welcome an evening out on their own, some have more difficulty disentangling themselves from their children. Parents should not assume that their kids are invited to your cocktail or dinner party, but they might—especially if you have children as well. Find a casual but clear way to communicate that the event is kid-free, so your friends have time to find a sitter.

ETIQUETTE

18How to Handle Uninvited Guests

The party’s in full swing and one of your invited guests has just arrived with a friend who is not on the guest list. The only course of action now is to kick into full host mode and make the person feel welcome. Ask the invited guest to introduce his or her friend to others while you fix them drinks. If it’s a sit-down dinner, you have no choice but to be gracious and squeeze in another chair and place setting and make all the portions a tad smaller. There’s no point in getting upset, since your mission, once the party begins, is to have a good time and help guests do the same.

19When a Guest Wants to Bring a Friend

Sometimes it’s no big deal to add another guest. However, if it’s a wedding or other structured event, even one more person might throw things off. You can head off trouble by being very clear on your party invitation and using the name of the guest(s) invited. Often a guest will take extenuating circumstances directly to the host. If you really can’t accommodate an extra person, explain to your friend the financial and space limits of the situation and honestly say that, as much as you’d like to, you can’t expand the guest list.

20How to Make Them Mingle

Don’t leave guests to awkwardly mingle at a party you’re hosting. If it’s a crowd filled with people that don’t know one another, it’s important to give people something to go on. When making introductions, try to jump-start the conversation—explain where you know each guest from, or bring up something they have in common—then break away once a conversation has been sparked.

21How to Break Away from a Conversation

As the host, you’ve got a built-in exit strategy: “Please excuse me” followed by “I’d love to hear more about this later, but right now I’d better make sure that things are going as planned in the kitchen” or “I think I smell something burning” or “Sally just came in—I must go greet her.” You get the idea.

22How to Appear Calm, Cool, and Collected

The art of hosting is making it look effortless; this is easiest for hostesses who really love the pace and pressures of putting out a spread for friends. But even they know to ease this pace by planning parties for which most of the work can be done in advance.

The trickiest time is when your guests are arriving. You want to welcome them with open arms, but there are coats to put away, drinks to fetch, flowers to put in vases, and things in the kitchen to attend to. Keep your event running smoothly by making sure that your pre-party setup is complete before the first guests arrive. Transform anxiety into enthusiasm, both of which have an upbeat pace. Make a timeline for the evening in advance, mapping out when you’ll clear the cocktail snacks, make last-minute sauces in the kitchen, let ice cream soften, open after-dinner drinks, et cetera. The timeline should be as detailed as possible, turning the evening into a well-choreographed dance. Preparedness helps make everything look effortless.

23

TIP: Wear What You Want Certain practical considerations go out the window when you don’t have to leave your front door. So wear those heels that you can barely walk a block in; you can just kick them off and go barefoot when they start to pinch. For that matter, you can host a party in ballet slippers, or forgo stockings even though it’s cold out. If you’re cooking, be practical; long, flowy sleeves will get in the way of your kitchen work, and skip the metallic necklaces if you’ll be reaching into the oven.

24How to Corral the Kids

When you invite children into your home, you’re giving up some level of control. Make your peace ahead of time with the mess and the noise kids can make. If you haven’t childproofed your home because your own toddler is a saint, be mindful that others might not be so placid. Hide the Swedish pottery, and place those carefully laid trays of nuts and olives out of reach. The clever host has kid-friendly snacks on hand and whips up Bambini Pasta (pasta with butter and grated Parmesan—the most universally appreciated dish among the younger set) for dinner. Don’t be afraid to bribe kids: a fun dessert (preferably one that they can help decorate before serving) may help elicit their best behavior. Check with the parents first to see whether you might be able to let the kids watch a movie together in another room while the grown-ups have a leisurely meal. For larger parties, it may be worth it to hire a babysitter to watch the kids and keep them occupied. A word to the wise: Your own kids may be well behaved and enjoy asparagus, but you’ll have to be very delicate about scolding your friends’ children. Even if they’re monsters, they’re your guests, too.

IT TAKES A VILLAGE

25Ten Jobs You Can Delegate

Relinquish your grip on some of the busywork. Adult children, spouses, and friends can really come in handy with the chores below.

1. Setting the table

2. Ironing and folding napkins

3. Cleaning wineglasses that have been gathering dust on a distant shelf

4. Setting up the bar

5. Slicing lemon and lime wedges for drinks

6. Buying ice and making ice buckets for the bar

7. Preparing water carafes

8. Slicing bread

9. Opening wine

10. Lighting candles

26All Hands on Deck

Delegate tasks to family members; decide ahead of time which tasks would be well matched to which helpers, and let them know up front what you’re expecting of them: “Honey, could you please make time to pick up the ice around four o’clock?” or “Kids, I really need your help today. I’m going to need this corn shucked by five o’clock.” You get the idea. It’s too late to ask for help when you’re already “in the weeds” (that’s restaurant talk for being in way over your head and too busy to see your way out). Refer to your handy prep list (see page 6) to find a suitable job for the helping hands.

Clear ample space for an extra person to be working, so he or she won’t be underfoot. If you want help setting the table, pull the things you want to use out of cupboards and mark them with Post-its identifying what each piece is for, so you can easily point someone toward the job without having to stop what you are doing. You can also ask close friends to bring something or arrive early to pitch in. An efficient friend in the final hour before a party—crunch time—can be a lifesaver and a calming presence.

27Calling for Backup

If you’re having more than ten people, or if you are planning a plated sit-down dinner, consider hiring a helper or caterer to come over an hour or two before party time to help pull together last-minute details and review the menu with you. Every town has services that hire out help for such occasions, whether it’s to wash dishes, serve hors d’oeuvres, restock a buffet, or assist in plating dishes for a more formal dinner party. Industrious high-school or college students are usually up to the job and are happy for the opportunity to put some extra cash in their pockets. Helpers are usually paid an hourly wage, often with a five-hour minimum, plus a gratuity, which should be 15 to 20 percent of the total. If you are using a staffing service or a catering company, there will probably be a surcharge in the form of a higher hourly rate or a separate fee. Having extra help will leave you more time to enjoy your party. There is nothing nicer than saying good-bye to your last guest and returning to a clean kitchen with the dishwasher humming.

28How to Delegate to Hired Help

If you’ve hired helpers, make the most of it and know how you want them to contribute. When the help arrives, be ready to give them clear instructions so they can utilize the customary setup time most efficiently.