Itty-Bitty Hats

I started knitting at the age of nineteen with an instruction, acrylic yarn, and needles from a fabric store. Most important, I had the determination to learn on my own. At that time, about twenty years ago, knitting wasn’t as popular as it is today. I knew absolutely no one who knitted, and certainly teenagers such as me weren’t knitting. I struggled and struggled, but in my own funny way, I began a love affair with knitting that hasn’t wavered over the last two decades. Being a self-taught knitter, I have always figured out my own solutions for creating finished products. Sometimes I have gone about things in an unusual way, but as a result, I feel as though I can create almost anything through knitting. If I make mistakes along the way, I don’t worry about them too much. Instead, I try to find a new way to make things work. Upon completion of every finished project, I still get a feeling of exhilaration and satisfaction. This feeling of joy, curiosity, and excitement about knitting is what I want to share with you in this book.

About ten years ago, after knitting seemingly every conceivable project, I knit my first baby hat, and a new journey began. On completion of that red cotton hat, I felt a lightbulb come on in my head. Something about that hat just fit. First of all, I love babies. More specifically, I love babies’ heads. What could be better? Delicious chubby cheeks, soft fuzzy hair, cuddly ears, the backs of their necks—I could drink them in forever.

The idea of focusing on baby hats came so naturally to me, it seems like fate. Having four young children of my own, I already had enough heads to cover for a lifetime. I started slowly creating and refining the perfect baby hat. I measured lengths from crown to ear; I tried as many different styles as I could imagine and maybe some I didn’t. Every time I finished one hat, I ran straight back to my needles to start another one. I have never tired of creating hats, for one reason: Everyone loves a baby in a great knitted hat! This simple act of knitting a hat has brought more joy to people than I could ever have guessed. You will see the happiness it creates when you begin your own journey in hat making.

The patterns in this book are meant for every knitter, whether novice or experienced. When you begin knitting these hats, you’ll see that the sky is the limit. Try everything. Add your own colors. Mix and match embellishments and styles. Create, create, create. Anyone can do it.

The many baby hat classes I have taught over the past couple of years have only inspired me more. I have taught grandmas, young and not-so-young mothers, expectant mothers, teenagers, aunts, friends—you name them, they learned to make wonderful baby hats. After two short classes, everyone (yes, everyone!) went home with a completed baby hat. To their amazement, it is not as difficult as it appears, and for me, that is the thrill of it. It is like letting people in on a really fun secret. The accomplishment these students felt is gratifying beyond words.

If you have made a scarf (or twenty), it is time to move on. Hats are the perfect next step. Start with a simple, one-color hat to hone your techniques. I guarantee that you will want to add an embellishment, stripe, ribbon, or appliqué to your next hat—maybe even to the one you have just made.

My knitting philosophy embodies an easy, fun style that keeps things simple. When knitting, I never like to be too tied to a pattern. That is why a lot of the embellishments on my hats are put on after the main knitting is completed. This makes it easier to simply enjoy the knitting process. Perspective is also important when I am designing. I like to think about the big people looking down at the baby or toddler and what they will see. Keeping this in mind, I love to make the hats fun to look at from above. When people see the baby you love wearing one of these hats, you will see them burst out in a smile or giggle. I hope new knitters realize they can start simply, then quickly add new dimensions of their own choosing to their knitting repertoire. I also hope experienced knitters will find new inspiration here. Knitting represents love at its finest, and who better to shower this love on than a baby?

Knit for beautiful babies everywhere. Enjoy!

what you need

I wish someone had given me direct guidance in selecting the materials I would work with throughout my knitting life. I would have saved a lot of money and time along the way. I’d like to offer that guidance to you. In this chapter, I’ll describe the variety of tools you will need for knitting, and I’ll also provide you insight into some of my specific favorites. I have done much research on tools—through trial and error—throughout the years. Please consider my recommendations, then choose what feels right and comfortable for you as you develop your own knitting style.

KNITTING NEEDLES

Combine needles with yarn and you don’t need much else, which is why knitting is ultimately such a simple art. Using the correct needles for your projects is key to achieving delightful results. Needles come in many materials, lengths, and sizes. They also may be straight, circular, or double-pointed. You have a lot to choose from, and the more you knit, the more particular you will become about the needles you work with.

Different types of needles work better for different projects. For baby caps, I find that circular needles and double-pointed needles work best. Although circular needles are designed for knitting in the round, in order to form a seamless tube, I use them not only for knitting in the round but for knitting back and forth as well. In fact, I don’t use straight needles at all. Learning to knit on circular needles is a benefit because you are immediately comfortable with using them. The advantages are many. You can put an enormous number of stitches on longer circular needles, and since the stitches rest on the cable, they are not as cumbersome to maneuver when you are knitting. You can knit in compact spaces with circular needles because your knitting is held directly in front of you or on your lap. This also creates less stress on your arms and hands. My favorite lengths for circular needles are 16 inches for hats and 24 inches for just about any other project.

For finishing a project like the top of a hat, you will need double-pointed needles. My preference is 7-inch needles made of wood. The pattern you are using will tell you how many you will need.

In general, beginners may prefer wood or bamboo straight needles because they aren’t as slippery and are conducive to slower knitting. Faster knitters—or knitters who want to become faster—should use metal needles because of their smooth, slippery surface. The stitches move quickly, and you won’t have to push and pull as you knit.

My current favorites are Skacel Addi Turbo circular needles and Lantern Moon ebony double-pointed needles in the 7-inch length.

PINS AND OTHER SUPPLIES

pins and stitch markers • I use coilless safety pins to mark the beginning of the round or other important areas in my knitting, in place of a stitch marker. I pin the safety pin directly onto the fabric, in between the first and last stitches of the round, to mark the beginning, and I move the pin up as I knit the base of the hat. Stitch markers are small rings placed on your needle or attached to the knitted fabric to mark your place. I stop and start a lot when I’m knitting, so this has always been easier for me. Safety pins can also be used to hold a small number of stitches as a stitch holder would (see page 14) or to pin on embellishments while finishing.

straight pins • You’ll use straight pins for securing embellishments before sewing them on, and for pinning seams when finishing garments.

yarn needle • Yarn needles or tapestry needles are fat sewing needles with a large eye for threading yarn through. They are used for sewing seams, sewing on embellishments, weaving in ends, embroidering, and more. These needles are a must-have for knitting. My current favorites are Goldtone bent-tip yarn needles.

FAVORITE LUXURIES

The Pom Tree is the best tool available for making tassels, pom-poms, and fringe and for cutting lengths of yarn or ribbons. It is far simpler than the other types of pom-pom tools, particularly those that require winding yarn around a circle.

The Jordana Paige Knitter’s Purse, in black, is my all-time favorite knitting bag. The shape is sleek and stylish, the pockets are perfect, and the upright standing form is excellent.

IMPORTANT EXTRAS

Good-quality, sharp scissors are essential when knitting. My current favorites are Fiskars scissors for home. A small 7-inch ruler or tape measure is necessary to measure the length of your knitting. A notepad, Post-it Notes, and a pencil are helpful to keep track of where you are in your pattern or give you a place to jot down a great idea. Knitting is all about numbers of stitches, so you will be surprised how often you will need a calculator to figure out one thing or another in your patterns. Stitch holders, which look like large safety pins, are used to hold stitches that aren’t bound off but need to be set aside and worked on later. Double-ended stitch holders are a particularly nice option. A cable needle is used to hold stitches when knitting cables (see page 33), although a double-pointed needle can be used in place of a cable needle at times. Crochet hooks are wonderful for picking up a dropped stitch, creating an edging or embellishment, and weaving in ends.

YARN

The vast variety of available yarn can seem endless and overwhelming at times. However, the choice is simplified when making baby hats. I recommend using the yarns suggested in the patterns because I felt they were the best choices for the purpose and appearance of each hat. These yarns are mainly made of cotton and wool, with some blends, and they range in weight from DK (double-knitting, also known as sport) to light worsted weight, worsted weight, and heavy worsted weight. You will get between 4 and 5 stitches per inch using these yarns. The weight of the yarn determines the size needles you will use and how the finished knitted product will look. I purposely used the same yarns and the same weights of yarn in many of the patterns so you can knit many hats with the yarn you purchase. You can substitute different yarn for the patterns, but then be thorough about checking the gauge and finding a yarn with similar qualities (see page 17).

Many yarn shops will wind yarn for you when you purchase it at the shop. Other options for hand-winding yarn include using your friend’s or child’s hands (then you get to visit while winding) or the back of a chair to hold the skein open. This works just as well as fancy equipment. Winding yarn by hand can help you get a feel for the yarn and can be relaxing, too.

Winding a ball of yarn is fun, and everyone has his or her own style. Always try to wind your ball a little loosely so the yarn doesn’t become stretched. Begin by taking the loose end of the skein and winding it around your left pointer finger and middle finger several times. Slide this little ball from your fingers and begin winding the yarn around it. Wind five to ten wraps in one direction, then turn the ball in a different direction and continue wrapping the yarn. Keep turning the ball while winding to keep the yarn evenly distributed and to ensure a round shape at the end.

TIPS ABOUT YARN • Make sure you wind yarn that comes in skeins twisted together in a figure-eight fashion. If you try to knit without winding the skein of yarn, you will have a tangled mess that will take many hours to straighten out. • For any of the hats in this book that use multiple colors, you don’t have to use as many as suggested. If you don’t want to buy seven different colors, try using two or three. You can achieve fantastic looks using only a few colors. • Buy the best-quality yarn you can afford. It makes a difference, and it does show in your work. High quality doesn’t always mean expensive. • Always try to support your local yarn shops when buying yarn, but if you can’t get out to a shop, which can be trying with little ones running around or if you aren’t mobile, don’t forget the wonderful catalog and Internet shopping available. • Look through this book thoroughly before you begin. Select the patterns you most want to knit, but also see how the yarn called for can overlap with other projects in the book. When knitting small projects, you often end up with a lot of leftover yarn. I intentionally repeated the same yarns and gauges throughout the collection to maximize the number of projects your yarn selection can make. I use leftover yarn from past projects constantly, and you will, too, if you start using many colors at once.

GAUGE

Gauge is the most important element of making a terrific-fitting garment. Gauge is the number of stitches you get in one inch of your knitting when using a certain weight of yarn and size of needles.

I had a student become very upset because the hat she was working on was way too big. She couldn’t understand why. We measured her gauge and found she was knitting at 4½ stitches per inch, when the gauge for the pattern she was making required 5 stitches per inch. That may seem close enough, but she added an extra 2 inches to the circumference of her hat by not knitting to gauge! Checking gauge is one of the most important aspects of knitting. When you start paying attention to gauge, you will discover if you knit loosely, tightly, or right on the mark. Then you can adjust your needle size for your style of knitting. Hats should fit snugly on the head, so it is important to knit at the correct gauge for these patterns. Checking gauge is simpler than it seems, and it becomes second nature after a while.

When working with a new yarn or starting a new pattern, make a swatch as follows:

1. With your selected yarn and needles, cast on 20 stitches.

2. Knit in pattern stitch for 4 inches.

3. Slip the knitted fabric off the needle without casting off.

4. Lay the swatch flat on a table and let the yarn take its natural shape. Do not tug or stretch the fabric.

5. Set your ruler on top of the knitting with the right side of the fabric facing you.

6. Choosing a section near the center of the swatch, count how many stitches there are in one inch.

TIP • Many times, when a project is small, you can begin it as directed in the pattern, knowing that after you have knitted a couple of inches, you can check your gauge.

substituting yarns • Make sure the yarn you are substituting has the same gauge as is called for in the pattern. One easy way to tell if a different yarn might work is if the weight is conveyed in the name of the yarn. For example, RYC Cashcotton DK could be easily substituted for RYC Cashsoft DK (but make a gauge swatch first to be safe). DK (double-knitting) describes the weight and gauge of this yarn. You can also read the label to get the recommended gauge of the yarn and compare it to the required gauge listed in the pattern.

KEY INFORMATION FOR GAUGE AND NEEDLE SIZE: • If the number of the stitches in one inch of your swatch matches the required number of stitches per inch in the pattern, then you are ready to start. • If there are too many stitches per inch, use larger needles. • If there are too few stitches per inch, use smaller needles. • If you need to change needle size, move up or down by one size. Keep making new swatches until you obtain the correct gauge.

TIP • You can keep a swatch library in a knitting journal. In it, record the yarn information, gauge, and the size needles used for each swatch. Then you have a handy resource about your own personal knitting. To save your swatch, bind off the stitches (see page 30) to remove the swatch from the needles.

let’s knit

This instruction section covers the skills needed to knit the projects in this collection. I am sharing with you the skills and techniques I use and prefer. There are many ways to go about knitting, and if you prefer using a different technique to achieve the same finished product, then stick with what you are doing. There are no steadfast rules in knitting, and you need to feel comfortable and have fun while you are creating. With that being said, here are the knitting techniques I recommend.

basic stitches

CASTING ON

slip knot • The slip knot is the very first step in casting on to begin your project.

1. Measure out the length of yarn needed for the long-tail cast-on (which you’ll learn below). The pattern you are about to begin will tell you how many stitches you will need to cast on. You can figure out how long the tail of the yarn needs to be by wrapping the yarn around the needle once for every stitch called for. Then add about another 8 inches. At this point on the yarn, you will make a slip knot.

2. Make a loop, overlapping the yarn at the bottom of the loop.

3. Bring the yarn that is on top of the overlap behind and then through the loop, making another loop. Pull up.

4. Put the new loop on the needle and tighten it to fit.

TIP • Always include the slip knot when counting stitches!

long-tail cast-on • I use this method of casting on for almost every project I start. I think it looks clean, and it gives the right amount of stretch to my work.

1. With the slip knot on the needle, hold the needle with your right hand and let the yarn hang down. The yarn attached to the ball (the working yarn) should be behind the needle, and the yarn tail should be toward you.

2. Pinch the index finger and thumb of your left hand together and stick them between the strands of yarn hanging from the needle.

3. Open up your left index finger and thumb. The tail end of the yarn will be over your left thumb, and the working yarn will be over your index finger. Turn your hand so your palm is facing you, and hold both strands of yarn against your palm with the other fingers of your left hand.

4. Imagining your left thumb is your left needle, bring the right needle point around the outside of the yarn on your thumb, then under the yarn. Then bring your needle around the outside of and under the yarn on your index finger. Turn the needle downward and pull it back through the yarn around your thumb. Gently slip the yarn from around your thumb.

5. Without dropping the yarn held on your palm, put your thumb back under the tail end of the yarn and pull the stitch up tight on the needle.

• Repeat steps 4 and 5 until you have the required number of stitches on your needle. Remember to count your slip knot as one stitch.

backward-loop or single cast-on • This type of cast-on is used for casting on in the middle of a row, for casting on at the end of a row, and for making a picot edging. It is simple and easy for children and anyone just learning to knit.

1. Make a slip knot with a short tail about 8 inches long, as you’ll only use yarn attached to the ball for casting on with this method. Put the slip knot on the needle and tighten it. Hold the needle in your right hand.

2. Place the working yarn across your left palm (your palm is facing you) and gently put your fingers over the yarn. Wrap the yarn around the outside of your thumb.

3. Imagining your left thumb is your left needle, put the point of the right needle under and through the loop of yarn formed around your thumb.

4. Gently pull your thumb out of the loop and tighten the new stitch on your needle. Wrap the yarn around your thumb.

• Repeat steps 3 and 4 until the desired number of stitches are on your needle.

KNITTING

continental method • Really, only two stitches are used to create all knitted projects: the knit stitch and the purl stitch. Once beginners understand this, they realize how simple knitting can be. There are different styles or methods of knitting, which means people hold their hands and yarn in different ways. Amazingly, all of these methods produce the same results, which means it is okay to hold your hands in a way that is comfortable for you as long as you are getting a result you’re happy with. I use the Continental method of knitting. I highly recommend you learn and use this method of knitting for speed, gauge accuracy, and comfort. However, use whatever method works for you and your body. Many new knitters struggle with the Continental method right away and need to “throw” or wrap the yarn with their right hand in order to understand the concepts (this technique is known as the English or American method). After they get comfortable, some of them change over to the Continental method.

When I was nineteen and working as a lifeguard, I was passing my off-duty time by knitting (I first began knitting by holding the yarn in my right hand and throwing). As I was sitting on a bench by the pool, a woman I didn’t know walked up behind me, grabbed my arms and hands, and said, “You must knit like this!” She quickly and briskly moved my hands and the yarn, showing me the Continental method of knitting. This took all of about 10 seconds, and then she just walked away. I was taken aback and slightly insulted. I couldn’t understand why she did this, but I never knitted by throwing the yarn again. I was scared into the Continental style. That was the only knitting instruction I ever received, and I wish I could thank her now, because it was the best thing for my knitting. But what a way to start!

knit stitch • The knit stitch is the basis for every project. Remember, as you knit, you are always taking stitches from the left needle and knitting them onto the right needle. After you knit the first stitch, the yarn will always be coming from your right needle. Also, always make sure you are knitting with the working yarn (the yarn attached to the ball) and not the tail. This is a common mistake.

TIP • If you are new and don’t feel ready to dive right into the first project, make a slip knot, cast 12 stitches onto a pair of straight needles or 24-inch circular needles, and practice by knitting back and forth on these stitches.

When you knit back and forth, you will knit until all the stitches are on the right needle. Then you will turn your work around to work back in the other direction. When you turn your work around, put the needle holding the stitches into your left hand and begin transferring the stitches to the right needle again.

1. Hold the needle with the cast-on stitches in your left hand with the yarn over your left index finger.

TIP • I squeeze the yarn between my index finger and middle finger at the knuckle in order to have tension, but others in addition wrap the yarn around their ring finger or little finger or find other ways to make the yarn taut. Experiment to discover what works best for you.

2. With your right hand, place the point of the right needle into the first loop on the left needle, inserting the needle point from bottom to top and from front to back (behind the left needle). The points of the needles will make an X. Hold the X together with your right hand, with your thumb in front and your index finger in back.

3. Wrap the yarn from the index finger counterclockwise around the point of the right needle. After wrapping, the yarn should end up at the back of the right needle. Tip the point of the right needle downward and pull the loop through the stitch, keeping the loop on the right needle.

4. Slip the completed stitch off the left needle. The new stitch is now on the right needle.

• Here is a chant for you to say to yourself as you knit the four steps of the knit stitch:

In (2),

Around (3a),

Out (3b),

Off (4).

purl stitch •