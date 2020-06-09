

No one ever makes it alone. But how come some people can get investors to believe in their ideas while others-sometimes with even better ideas-fall flat? What is it about certain people that make us want to take a bet on them? What is it that makes them backable? As it turns out, it’s not what you think. Backability is not driven by having the best experience, the finest pedigree, or the most innovative ideas. In fact, many highly successful people are backed long before they are qualified. We tend to view these people as lucky. But the decision to back them is neither an accident nor a mistake, and rarely the result of good luck.



Drawing from his own business experience, countless interviews with some of tech’s biggest innovators, and compelling case studies of classic success stories like Howard Schultz and Elon Musk, Gupta breaks down the six qualities of backable people that get others to take a bet on them. Backable pulls back the curtain on the illusive x factor that some people just seem to have and instead offers concrete tools like crafting the right pitch and appropriately scaling a project’s vision. Anyone from aspiring entrepreneurs to start up stars can master these skills and jumpstart their next big idea.