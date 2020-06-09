Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Suneel Gupta
Suneel Gupta was the co-founder and CEO of Rise, a mobile health company focused on preventative health, which he sold to One Medical in 2016. He then served as an Entrepreneur in Residence with Kleiner Perkins before moving back from San Francisco to his hometown in Michigan to run for U.S. Congress.Read More
By the Author
Backable
A groundbreaking book that boldly claims the key to success in business is not talent, connections, or ideas, but the ability to persuade people to…