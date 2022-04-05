From Steve-O, the star of the multi-million-dollar Jackass franchise who is now a tremendously successful standup comedian and YouTube sensation, comes a hilarious, practical guide to growing up without growing old—addressing recovery, relationships, career, and how to keep living and thriving long after you should be dead.



Steve-O, star of the multi-million-dollar Jackass franchise, is best known for his wildly dangerous and incredibly foolish, painful, embarrassing, and sometimes death-defying stunts. At age 47, however, he faces his greatest challenge yet: getting older.



A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisionsis an inimitable guide through middle age by a man who has a lifetime of extreme experiences packed into what actually amounts to about half a lifetime. Having built a loyal social media following, a successful standup career, and a fulfilling long-term relationship, all after gaining fame from Jackass, Steve-O is proof that anyone can grow up without growing old.



Hilariously filled with self-deprecating wit and practical advice, this guide to reinvention will resonate with readers everywhere who have lived a lot (sometimes too much) and are now wondering what to do with the second half of life.