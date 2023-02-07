Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Ten Birds That Changed the World
Ten Birds That Changed the World

by Stephen Moss

On Sale

Sep 12, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668632338

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Birds

Description

The natural history of humankind, told through our long relationship with birds  

For the whole of human history, we have lived alongside birds. We have hunted and domesticated them for food; venerated them in our mythologies, religions, and rituals; exploited them for their natural resources; and been inspired by them for our music, art, and poetry. 
 
In Ten Birds That Changed the World, naturalist and author Stephen Moss tells the gripping story of this long and intimate relationship through key species from all seven of the world’s continents. From Odin’s faithful raven companions to Darwin’s finches, and from the wild turkey of the Americas to the emperor penguin as potent symbol of the climate crisis, this is a fascinating, eye-opening, and endlessly engaging work of natural history. 

