Dream Golf

Introduction

E VER SINCE IT OPENED IN 1999, Bandon Dunes has been one of the stories in golf, an improbable tale that got better with each telling. On a remote stretch of the Pacific Coast, at the edge of beyond, a golf course had appeared—and not just an ordinary course, but a seaside course of great drama, purity, and beauty. Early visitors to the place came back with stars in their eyes, claiming to have discovered a true American links.

Golfweek ranked Bandon Dunes as a Top 100 course before it had officially opened. Golf Magazine had never run a picture of a golf course on its cover—but it ran a picture of Bandon Dunes. Sober, thoughtful golf writers declared the place to be inspirational, comparing it to Pebble Beach in California, and Ballybunion, the fabled Irish links.

Standing joke: What's the difference between Bandon Dunes and Bally-bunion? Answer: It's easier to get to Ballybunion.

Golfers wanted to know everything they could learn about this place that seemed to defy all conventional wisdom. From the point of view of the golf industry, Mike Keiser, the owner and developer, had done everything backward. He'd built a resort that was nowhere near any kind of "market." He'd built a golf course that was deliberately and proudly designed not as a contemporary course, but as a "throwback." He'd ignored advice to hire a name architect and chosen, instead, a young, unknown, inexperienced Scotsman, David Kidd.

He had also decreed that the course would be for walkers only. He kept it free of carts, cart paths, and real estate. He was never tempted to make the course private; he wanted it to be open to the public and to be priced so that locals could enjoy it.

People warned him that he was throwing his money away, but Mike Keiser trusted his dream. He believed that other golfers were searching for the same things that he sought in a golf experience—and he was right.

Bandon Dunes touched a nerve. The course soared into the upper reaches of the course rankings, and then, in 2001, its sister course, Pacific Dunes—designed by Tom Doak, a youthful and controversial American golf course architect—opened to even more glowing reviews. It was another links course, and, some said, was more authentic, more beautiful, and more captivating than the first.

With two courses, Bandon Dunes—a name that came to encompass the resort itself as well as the original course—moved into select company. "The list of golf sites that can claim dynamic-duo status is short," wrote Jamie Diaz, one of the most respected writers in golf, in Travel and Leisure Golf. His list was a roster of golf's holy places: the Monterey Peninsula, with Pebble Beach and Cypress Point; Shinnecock Hills and National Golf Links; the two tracks at Winged Foot; Olympic Lake and Ocean; Ballybunion Old and New; St. Andrews Old and New; Pinehurst Nos. 2 and 8.

How did Bandon Dunes and Pacific Dunes rate in this elite company? "I'm convinced," Diaz wrote, "it won't be long before Bandon and Pacific—given their public accessibility, unspoiled environment, dramatic setting, thoughtful design and true golf spirit—are considered the best tandem of courses in the world."

The best in the world. Strong words, especially considering that all the other places listed by Diaz have been steeped in tradition. Golf is not a sport that readily embraces the new, but reserves judgment and comes to decisions in its own sweet time. Was it possible that a pair of brand-new courses in Bandon, Oregon, could eclipse the time-honored favorites?

Yes, it was. Visitors to Bandon experienced a classic coup de foudre, a blow of passion, love at first sight This was the kind of golf of which people dreamed, golf that lifted the spirits and brought a renewal of gusto and energy. At the rim of the continent, against the colossal sweep of the Pacific Ocean, people seemed to rediscover the game, and to remember what made it so majestic and exhilarating. Bandon hadn't been the site of any notable tournament, nor was it associated with any of the big names in golf; it had won its place by a kind of popular acclamation. Not to stretch the point too far, but Bandon seemed almost like a shrine where something miraculous was said to have occurred, a remote place to which pilgrims found their way, hoping to partake of the mystery, hoping to breathe in the sacred energy.

The Bandon story kept evolving, and so did the place. A third course, Bandon Trails, designed by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore, opened in 2005. A few of its holes were located in high dunes, but most of the golf course was routed through meadow and dense forest, opening new vistas and revealing new dimensions of the property. Golf writers hailed Bandon Trails as another treasure, and Bandon Dunes moved into an even more exalted category.

The story still wasn't over. The buzz that had surrounded Bandon Dunes for a decade kicked up a notch with the announcement of a fourth course, Old Macdonald, opening in 2010. The course was conceived as a tribute to Charles Blair Macdonald, and the name, with its playful twist, served notice that the course would be inspired by classic principles of design—but would not be a solemn lecture in golf history. It also signaled that Mike Keiser was willing to vary the pattern. Instead of turning to a designer for an original course, he'd named Tom Doak and Jim Urbina as codesigners of Old Mac, and complemented them with an advisory panel. The goal was still an original course, but this was a much more collaborative arrangement. And since the idea had originated with him, Mike Keiser had edged a little more into the spotlight.

Golfers are recharged at Bandon. In the course of writing this book, I spent a lot of time there, and I saw how many people came up to Mike Keiser to thank him for building the golf courses. They were strangers, but they wanted to let him know how much they'd enjoyed playing at Bandon Dunes, and they wanted to express more than mere enjoyment: They wanted him to know that their experience had mattered.

Mike responds to these strangers sincerely and graciously, but he always seems slightly embarrassed to be recognized as the owner of the place. He doesn't have an ounce of pretension in him. He is the visionary who had the imagination, the patience, the money, the sheer guts to bring this place into being, and he knows what he has created. He doesn't crow about it, but his feelings do show themselves every now and then, as they did one day at Bandon Dunes while Mike played a round with an old friend. I was tagging along, and at the 12th hole, a par 3, we had to wait for a few minutes while the group ahead played out.

The ocean was glittering in the afternoon sun, and Mike was talking about the storms that lashed this stretch of the coast in the 1850s. The huge waves had washed away the deposits of gold-laden black sands on the local beaches, putting an end to Bandon's brief gold rush.

"They say we're due for more big storms," Mike said. "Sometimes I wonder how much of the golf course it might take away. That would be a tough call for a golf course owner, wouldn't it? Suppose you were offered a choice: You could save your golf course or your life. Which would you do?"

Then he gave a small, self-conscious laugh, knowing he'd revealed the depth of his attachment to the place he'd created. Mike, the practical businessman, had said in so many words that Bandon Dunes was his legacy.

This book is about Mike Keiser and his pursuit of a dream. It is about the golf courses at Bandon and the men who designed and built them—men who had dreams of their own, dreams that converged with Mike's. It is about the way that these golf courses built on a remote stretch of the Pacific Coast were able to capture golf's ancient magic.

Part One



A M AN WITH A P ROGRAM



1 Soul Work

Deep down, I wanted to build something that would last. I wanted to build a golf course that people would be playing five hundred years from now.

—M IKE K EISER

I N 1985, M IKE K EISER acquired sixty acres of wooded sand dunes in New Buffalo, Michigan. His immediate goal was to prevent a developer from building condos across the road from the lakefront home where Mike and his wife, Lindy, spent weekends with their young children. New Buffalo is a resort town on the southeastern tip of Lake Michigan, a ninety-minute drive from downtown Chicago; for the Keisers—who lived and worked in the city—the place seemed idyllic and remote, the perfect place to escape for quiet, unhurried family weekends. Mike regarded the acquisition of the sixty acres as a "defensive" purchase.

As a partner in a flourishing company, Mike was able to pay cash for the sixty acres. He and Lindy were cofounders of Recycled Paper Greetings (along with his college roommate, Phil Friedmann), and they had seen their enterprise expand from a tiny start-up, with offices in their two-room apartment, into a business that was generating annual sales of roughly $100 million. Launched on Earth Day in 1971, Recycled Paper Greetings was known for its environmental awareness and its witty, irreverent greeting cards. From the start, RPG's cards had offered an alternative to the more traditional, sentimental greeting cards produced by Hallmark, and the company quickly grew into the third largest in the industry. Still privately owned, RPG has been a bold, gutsy, original venture, and it made Mike Keiser a rich man. It also taught him to trust his business instincts.

Those sixty acres of sand dunes gave Mike a kid-with-a-new-toy feeling. He'd been considering various golf investments, and he was serious enough to have looked hard at a large tract of land near Washington, D.C., as a potential golf course site. Now, with a chunk of property to fuel his imagination, he was like, say, Ben Hogan with his first golf club: He'd come into the possession of something that brought his long-simmering interest to a full, rolling boil.

At first, he treated the property as a family playground, and he'd stroll over with Lindy and the children, all of them carrying golf clubs and pockets full of old balls, to play "wilderness golf" (pick a tree and find a way to hit the ball to it). The sandy, scruffy site reminded him of Pine Valley, the renowned golf course in New Jersey to which he'd made many pilgrimages. Geologically, this whole section of the Lake Michigan shore belonged to an unusual dune belt; most of the land was wooded, covered with stands of oak, maple, sassafras, and cottonwood, but there were openings where the family could play full-throttle golf shots. The most remarkable feature of the site was a ridge fifty feet high—a veritable mountain in the flattish lake country—that seemed to cry out for use in a golf course. The more he got to know his sixty acres, the more Mike envisioned golf holes with tees situated on the high ground of the ridge, creating dramatic downhill shots to fairways and greens fitted among the dunes below.

Mike Keiser, a lifelong golfer, was also an armchair golf course architect. For years his bedside book had been a thick volume with pictures and descriptions of the Top 100 courses, and whenever he could steal away for a day or two, he'd visit places on the list, places like Pine Valley and Merion. He knew that he'd never be a scratch golfer, but his score wasn't the measure of his satisfaction in the game. On his own property, he was happy to crisscross the dunes with a golf club in his hand, whacking old balls from one dune to the next as he imagined how golf holes might be fitted into the contours of the land.

Mike couldn't stay away from the dunes. Even when his family couldn't get away for the weekend, even when he might have chosen to play golf, he'd drive out to New Buffalo with his friend Howard McKee, the two of them wearing jeans and work boots and carrying lopping shears and axes. They'd crawl through the wire fence—there was no entry road into the property—and spend hours cutting brush. Their specific mission was to rid the property of the grapevines that grew luxuriantly, slowly smothering the trees to which they attached themselves. Their broader mission was to let certain life questions evolve and percolate as they busied themselves with physical labor.

Mike and Howard had gotten to know one another as fathers of children who happened to be in the same elementary school class, and in some ways they were an odd couple. Mike was a golfer, an athlete, an entrepreneur accustomed to operating independently and swiftly; Howard was professorial in appearance and manner, a trained architect and land planner whose career with the international firm of Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill had involved him in hugely complex undertakings, the kind of projects—like building cities in Saudi Arabia—that required volumes of planning documents and years of patience to bring to fruition. Moreover, while Mike inclined to the right politically, Howard leaned toward the left—but the two found that they both enjoyed their spirited intellectual sparring. The brush-cutting sessions were enlivened by debates about economics, education, and environmental issues, about which they had strong and often opposing opinions.

The personal undercurrent was always there, too. Howard had come to Chicago to take part in the planning for the 1992 World's Fair, conceived as a centennial celebration of the 1893 fair (it actually opened in 1892), generally regarded as the most successful world's fair of all time, the fair that brought together the forces and energies that created the modern city of Chicago. By 1987, it was obvious that the Centennial Fair wasn't going to happen, and Howard was watching three years of work go down the drain. He was thinking of a career change. In certain moods, he was ready to consider radical changes, like returning to Oregon, the place he'd once lived and still regarded as his spiritual home, and spending a few years rereading the Great Books. "I was ready to leave Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill," he says. "I'd gotten to the point where I needed to do something that mattered to me in very direct, immediate ways. I knew that I needed to do what I considered soul work."

Soul work. Mike didn't describe his own restlessness in those terms, but it was clear to Howard that Mike was ruminating about his own future. Mike was forty years old when he purchased the New Buffalo tract, an age often associated with midlife changes. He'd taken part in an Armchair Architect contest sponsored by Golf Digest, and he actually believed he had a chance to win it. Moreover, he was close to making a decision to indulge his golf course obsession—and it was becoming an obsession—by building a course on his sixty acres. The property wasn't big enough for eighteen holes, not even for nine holes, but Mike had started looking at adjacent properties that would give him enough land.

Not a golfer himself, Howard didn't entirely understand the hold that the game had on Mike's imagination, and he wasn't quite sure what Mike had in mind when he spoke about more ambitious golf projects that could go well beyond what he was contemplating here in New Buffalo. In the fall of 1987, Mike and Howard went out for one of their regular neighborhood dinners with their wives; the family friendship had actually begun when Lindy and Howard's wife, Kennon, became acquainted. The conversation turned toward the difficulties Mike was having in finding a suitable piece of golf land on the East Coast, and he asked Howard if he could help him find something out west. After all, Howard had spent a lot of time in Oregon and was looking to spend more. By this time Howard knew Mike fairly well, but he couldn't quite gauge the seriousness of his proposal, and he made the request that any architect would make: He asked Mike to put together a "program" that listed his requirements and desires for the property he sought.

A few weeks later, Mike handed Howard a couple of handwritten pages. This was his program, and when Howard read it, he was taken aback. In fact, he was tempted to laugh. He knew that Mike was a successful businessman and a big thinker, but he had no idea that the man who'd been wriggling through the fence on his hands and knees, spending the day lopping grapevines, was formulating a scheme on such an epic scale.

The program called for oceans, waterfalls, and "breath-taking" beauty. It contemplated the appropriation of a small town. It dealt in sums of money that were significant, especially when the money would be coming straight out of Mike's pocket. It seemed almost to have been written in haste, in a telegraphic style with all fluff eliminated, making the scope of the project seem even more stark and audacious.

The program read like this:

* Min. 1000 acres

Best min 5–10,000 acres Land budget $10 MM

* Location: initially, California, Oregon, preferably on coast or with some coastal access

Would not exclude Monterey south in 1st pass

* Sandy soil/sand dunes on at least part

* Stand alone water: rivers, streams, lakes, waterfall

i.e., unusual features a prerequisite

* if parcel is large enough could include a small town Regardless proximity (20 miles) to town or larger "with potential"

* parcel cannot be flat; further, it must be breath-taking

* year-round or near year-round outdoor climate

* sympathetic ecosystem

* diversity of environment

GO or NO GO within 6 mos

Staged development thereafter, at a planned expenditure rate of max

$3MM/year for 10 years

MIN. Amenities

1) 18 hole championship g. c. with extraordinary unique features (sand dunes, waterfall etc.)

2) Room for 2 more golf courses

3) Tennis

4) Clubhouse

5) Guest cabins/lodges

6) Natural easy access to National Forest

7) Natural, easy access to canoeing, white water canoeing, mountain and rock climbing, wind surfing, fishing (fly), deep sea fishing, bicycling, jogging, hiking, etc.

F OR H OWARD M C K EE , a man who'd felt constricted and confined in his work, this program was the wild blue yonder, and—once he overcame his initial surprise—he didn't waste any time coming to a decision. Within a few days, he'd drafted a careful response to Mike's program, outlining a systematic approach to finding a tract of land that would meet the requirements and setting his own fee at $3,000 per month.

By return mail he received a countersigned contract and a check for his first month's fee. Drawn on an account that Mike had set up for his golf expenses, the check didn't have the usual kind of identifying information; Mike's name wasn't on it, nor was there any address or phone number. The title of this account was simply Chivas Irons—the name of the mystical hero of Golf in the Kingdom, the legendary golf book by Michael Murphy, a founder of the Esalen Institute. (Mike had misspelled the name; the character in the book is Shivas, with an S, and he used Chivas, with a C, as in the Scotch whisky.)

Here was a powerful coincidence. Howard, though not a golfer, had not only read Golf in the Kingdom but had also been a frequent visitor to Esalen. He had been hired to redesign the property in the early 1980s and had become a good friend of Michael Murphy's. Indeed, Howard believed less in coincidence—that is, in the randomness of events—than in synchronicity; he was inclined to see meaning and purpose when events had links and connections. This appearance of "Chivas Irons" at the outset of the project was at the very least a piece of serendipity. It was a good omen.

Howard McKee saves everything, and he placed Mike's handwritten program in a file folder. When he dug it out sixteen years later, he had to laugh, again, at the audacity of the list—even though Bandon Dunes fulfills just about every one of the original requirements. The only thing missing is the waterfall.

2 The Anti-Tycoon

Mike Keiser spends less on his clothes than Donald Trump spends on his hair.

—J OSH L ESNIK

E VEN THOUGH M IKE K EISER has become a significant figure in the golf world, he continues to oversee the operations of Recycled Paper Greetings, along with Phil Friedmann. Mike still chooses all of the "product"—and RPG produces eight thousand items per year, including three thousand new items—and he and Phil still share an office, literally. Their desks are not more than ten feet apart in a large room with beige carpets, fluorescent lights, metal filing cabinets, and piles of stuff everywhere. Phil's desk area resembles that of a stressed-out graduate student with its sprawling trails, mounds, ridges, and cordilleras of clutter; Mike's space, by comparison, is a model of order and tidiness, and his many piles of paper are neatly stacked. Framed pictures of his family hang on the walls, along with a few golf pictures. All in all, this office could be described as comfortably lived-in, and it's clearly the lair of partners who are way past worrying what anyone else might think of their working arrangements.

In articles in golf publications, Mike has been described as a "tycoon" and "the greeting card mogul," terms that are wildly off the mark insofar as they suggest a man who projects wealth and power. He has no interest in the various trappings of corporate structure that would bolster his image or ego. He avoids flash and ostentation. He goes to work in casual, comfortable clothes—khakis or corduroys, usually, and a freshly laundered and pressed Oxford shirt, without tie. His assistant for fifteen years, Karen Thompson, knows that he has an off-site meeting when he shows up in jacket and tie. His title, she says, is flexible: Mike has cards that designate him variously as chairman, president, and vice president, though he prefers to be untitled. ("When Phil and I incorporated, a little lawyer insisted that one of us be president. We told him that we'd like to be known as the baron and the duke, and of course he thought we weren't serious businessmen. We were quite serious, though, about the ability of a title to create a rift when two partners are coequal, and we've always avoided that.")

When the Chicago streets are wet or slushy, Mike steps out of his shoes and pads around the office in his stocking feet. Even shoeless and tieless, however, he manages to appear slightly overdressed and out of his preferred element; he has the open gaze and deep, permanent sunburn of a man who's spent his best hours out-of-doors. Just a touch under six feet tall, he keeps himself fit and trim, and spends his lunch hour jogging or working out at a nearby gym. He weighs the same 150 pounds as he did when he graduated from college. He likes participatory sports, especially individual sports—skiing, tennis, golf—but has next to no interest in spectator sports. He rarely goes to games unless one of his children is playing

He has large features, a thatch of steel-gray hair, and blue eyes that are remarkably clear and unwavering. Some people feel unsettled and disconcerted by the way Mike fixes his attention on them, as though he is noting their every gesture and taking their precise measure. He seems remarkably free of self-consciousness. He doesn't fill the air with small talk or nervous distractions. He has the gift of authority, for it is clear that he says only what he means to say—not more, not less. He uses words with precision and accuracy, and his working vocabulary includes words like "eleemosynary," "diaphanous," and "monetized." His voice is a baritone and he enunciates with a clarity that would please any speech teacher. The guys who worked for him at Bandon had a field day imitating the deep, measured cadence of his voice. His inflection rarely varies, though he sometimes slips into a different key—dry, droll, and ironic—when he wants to poke fun or make a pun. He is good at puns.

Everyone who's worked with him quickly comes to recognize his habits and style. For starters, he is absolutely not the kind of boss who makes work. He hates to waste time. He does not stand on ceremony or insist on protocol. His letters and memos are legendary for their concision and brevity. If he can avoid writing a complete sentence, he will, and his preferred method of written communication is the Post-it. (Lately, his favorite Post-it bears a picture of the American flag, but before that he was partial to a Post-it that carried these words of Dan Quayle's: "What a waste it is to lose one's mind. Or not to have a mind is being very wasteful. How true that is.") He addresses problems the minute they arise. He expects things to begin and end on time, and he is always punctual. He is practically allergic to meetings, at least those with a fixed agenda, but he enjoys free-form brainstorming sessions. He operates entirely in the present, giving his full attention to whatever is in front of him. He has a cell phone but rarely turns it on. Though he bristles with physical energy, so much so that he has a hard time sitting still (in photos Mike's image is often blurry because he is always moving), he rarely appears to be in a hurry. He has time to listen carefully to others. Jim Seeley, a business associate, says, "Mike is a master at eliciting the opinions of others and reconciling different perspectives." As an executive he is emphatically not a micromanager or control freak but, on the contrary, an overseer whose instinct is to grant the greatest possible freedom and latitude to those working for him. He likes the creative, conceptual aspects of business and the energy that flows from successful collaboration. "He doesn't like plans that bind him," Howard McKee says. "He'd much rather keep things open. He likes the razzmatazz."