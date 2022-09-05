This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Turn every trip into an outdoor adventure for the whole family with these fun-filled scavenger hunts! The National Parks Scavenger Hunt is a great travel companion, as it encourages the whole family to enjoy the sights as they learn about the most majestic of American landscapes. With lists of 5-12 objects for each park, kids can look for, discover, and truly absorb fun and educational facts about each park. To keep it challenging, some of the parks’ iconic features are listed alongside lesser-known gems—like off-the-beaten path waterfalls, harlequin ducks, and regional wildflowers. The National Parks Scavenger Hunt provides hands-on, simple activities that help families be present in the moment while making lasting memories. It’s an activity book, travel guide, and keepsake all rolled into one.

