Sorry Not Sorry
Charlotte has always been a good girl. But being good is getting boring…Read More
She’s not just stuck in a rut – she’s buried in it up to her chin. The only company she has in bed is the back catalog of Netflix, and falling in love feels like the stuff of fairy tales. So when she stumbles across the popular podcast Sorry Not Sorry, which challenges women to embrace their inner bad girl, she jumps at the chance to shake things up.
Old Charlotte would never ask for a stranger’s number, go on a blind date or buy lacy lingerie… But New Charlotte is waving goodbye to her comfort zone (with a side order of margaritas). And it turns out that good things do happen to bad girls…
If you’re a fan of romantic comedies by Sophie Kinsella, Helena Hunting, or Christina Lauren, and love TV shows like Girls, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin, you won’t be able to put down this hilarious read.
Trade Paperback
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Sorry Not Sorry is an entertaining rollercoaster of drama, angst, challenges, and surprises. "—HarlequinJunkie.com
"If you are looking for a quick, easy read that will put a smile on your face, this is the book for you."—WhisperingStories.com
"I laughed, cried, and laughed some more."—CannonballRead.com