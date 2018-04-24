Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
His Beauty
Fans of New York Times bestselling authors Samantha Young, Sylvia Day, and E. L. James won’t want to miss this modern—and deliciously wicked—take on a classic fairy tale . . .Read More
She never should have come here. Twice a week, Lily Moore comes to work for me, stealing my breath with her light and beauty and sweetness. She doesn’t know the dangerous path she’s on. All she knows is that I am a reclusive artist living on a crumbling estate. That I am scarred, broken by life. A beast . . .
Lily ignites a hunger unlike anything I’ve known, one that could shatter the isolated world I live in. Even as I see the same longing for me in her oh-so-blue eyes, I know she belongs to another—one who does not deserve her. But it’s just a matter of time before the tension between us breaks. For this beast will have what he desires. To hell with the consequences. This is my world . . . and I will claim my beauty.
