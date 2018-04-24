His Beauty

Fans of New York Times bestselling authors Samantha Young, Sylvia Day, and E. L. James won’t want to miss this modern—and deliciously wicked—take on a classic fairy tale . . .



She never should have come here. Twice a week, Lily Moore comes to work for me, stealing my breath with her light and beauty and sweetness. She doesn’t know the dangerous path she’s on. All she knows is that I am a reclusive artist living on a crumbling estate. That I am scarred, broken by life. A beast . . .



Lily ignites a hunger unlike anything I’ve known, one that could shatter the isolated world I live in. Even as I see the same longing for me in her oh-so-blue eyes, I know she belongs to another—one who does not deserve her. But it’s just a matter of time before the tension between us breaks. For this beast will have what he desires. To hell with the consequences. This is my world . . . and I will claim my beauty.