Who Am I Without Him?
Guys and girls get together, get played, and get real.
Who Am I Without Him? is a Booklist Top Ten Romance Novel for Teens and is “breaking new and necessary ground”* in twelve short stories about guys and girls falling in and out of love and relationships, testing out ways to communicate with one another, respect each other–and respect themselves.
This is a complex, often humorous, and always on-point exploration of today’s teens determined to find love and self-worth . . . any way they know how.
Note: this is potentially going to be in a bind-up with YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW ME.
Trade Paperback
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR WHO AM I WITHOUT HIM?
"Hilarious and anguished."
--Booklist, starred review
"Flake addresses issues central to all teenage lives with insight and humor."
--The Horn Book
"Flake is breaking new and necessary ground here . . . and just keeps doing it better and better."
--The Bulletin