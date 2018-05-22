Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Who Am I Without Him?

by


Guys and girls get together, get played, and get real.
Who Am I Without Him? is a Booklist Top Ten Romance Novel for Teens and is “breaking new and necessary ground”* in twelve short stories about guys and girls falling in and out of love and relationships, testing out ways to communicate with one another, respect each other–and respect themselves.

This is a complex, often humorous, and always on-point exploration of today’s teens determined to find love and self-worth . . . any way they know how.

Note: this is potentially going to be in a bind-up with YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW ME.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Short Stories

On Sale: December 4th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9781368019446

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Trade Paperback
Praise

PRAISE FOR WHO AM I WITHOUT HIM?
"Hilarious and anguished."
--Booklist, starred review
"Flake addresses issues central to all teenage lives with insight and humor."
--The Horn Book
"Flake is breaking new and necessary ground here . . . and just keeps doing it better and better."
--The Bulletin
