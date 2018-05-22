

Guys and girls get together, get played, and get real.



Who Am I Without Him? is a Booklist Top Ten Romance Novel for Teens and is “breaking new and necessary ground”* in twelve short stories about guys and girls falling in and out of love and relationships, testing out ways to communicate with one another, respect each other–and respect themselves.



This is a complex, often humorous, and always on-point exploration of today’s teens determined to find love and self-worth . . . any way they know how.





Note: this is potentially going to be in a bind-up with YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW ME.