The Three-Pound Enigma

This book is dedicated to four doctors and one nurse who kept me healthy enough to write it.

SH

FM

MW

CC

AJ

Introduction

I FIRST SAW A HUMAN brain in gross anatomy, during the early weeks of medical school. My dissecting partner and I had cut apart most of our cadaver by then: we’d pulled out her lungs, dislocated her shoulder to see the slick yellow ball of the humerus inside it, held her heart in our hands. But still, her face—the eyes someone once looked into with love, the mouth she had used to smile and sob, the eyebrows she would have raised in surprise—was intact. Our job that day was to use a handsaw to cut through her skull above those eyebrows. It was strenuous, slippery, and gruesome work, and we were grimly serious by the time we had finished and could turn back the top of her head, like a cap, to reveal her brain, sitting behind the bridge of her nose on a sort of shelf made by the convergence of the five main bones of her skull. The brain was a murky brown, and when we touched it, it was firm, like a block of cheese. We snipped it from her spinal cord and removed it from her skull.

As far as science can tell, that lump of tissue had held the series of connections and feelings, associations and impressions, that had been this woman. But where was her mind now? When we had first unwrapped the formalin-soaked cloth covering her hands, we’d found our cadaver’s fingernails still wore a perfect coat of light purple polish. Did this woman’s taste for lavender survive the death of her body? Was it contained in the brain I now held, frozen there? It didn’t seem possible. Yet neither did her mind’s complete extinction. Did her loves and disappointments and memories exist somewhere still, or had they died when her body did?

It may have been at that moment in the anatomy lab that I first became fascinated with the brain and its relationship to the mind. Or maybe it wasn’t until our neurobiology class a few weeks later. Over nine weeks we heard some sixteen scholars speak on different topics, usually one in which they themselves were doing research, in which case we were treated to a passionate discourse on that aspect of the mind or brain.

Dr. John Gabrieli, featured in this book, described what he and others have learned about memory and amnesia. Dr. William Newsome, who studies macaque monkeys, told us what he had learned about vision—the best understood of all our five senses—from the study of primates’ brains. And Dr. Allan Basbaum presented his research into pain. He taught us that pain is subjective—that fear, mental associations like memories, and the context in which a painful stimulus is felt can all heighten (or reduce) the experience of pain in ways that remain mysterious. No one knows, he told us, why women who give birth alone and without prenatal care experience much more pain during labor than well-prepared women with good family support. In colored chalk, he then rendered a drawing in the style of Piet Mondrian, like this:

Why is it, he asked, that some of us look at a Mondrian and shrug our shoulders, wondering what’s for lunch, while others who know art and are familiar with Mondrian’s artistic development might break into tears, stunned at the beautiful simplicity he achieved after years of reduction?

All of this led to Basbaum’s unforgettable statement: “No one knows where exactly in the brain the perception of pain is located,” he said, “but I’ll tell you this: when they find out where beauty is located, pain will be right next door.”

These were big ideas, with new concepts presented by the people living these questions daily. It occurred to me that there was no reason this kind of learning should be limited to medical students. The big questions in neuroscience—Where is memory? How do we see? What happens when we think?—are still being sorted out, and much of what we were being taught seemed relevant to daily life, to things we had all wondered about in idle moments. So I began writing a series of profiles, each containing two portraits—one of a person, the other of the brain or mind from that person’s perspective. All of those profiled here are devoted to grappling with one particular mystery related to the mind, recognizing that any solution will only present new questions.

I have done my best to provide context for each person’s work and to provide connections between the chapters but have also tried to leave space for different interpretations, for the one hundred billion neurons in your brain to create new connections, reach new conclusions. Those connections and conclusions will be different from my own, a fact that reflects many of the mysteries described here.

PRELUDE: Postconception

When you were a three-week-old embryo, your neural tube—the part of you that would become your brain and your spinal cord—would have looked, if anyone had checked you out under an electron microscope, like a cannoli shell:

As you developed over the next day or two, that cannoli became more tubelike, as if someone were pinching the pastry closed, starting at the center and moving out toward the ends:

By the time you were twenty-four days old, your neural tube (pictured below from the side) had a lumpy bulge at the top:

Over the next week, two parts of that topmost bulge began growing rapidly, at the same time curving until they looked like two beans (they were like beans in shape, at least—at the time, your entire body was about half the size of a lima bean):

Those two mini beans appeared a little more than a month after you were conceived, so it’s possible that at the time, no one knew you existed. But over the next couple of months, those bean-shaped swellings kept growing. As they grew, their surfaces started to buckle and wrinkle. They continued enlarging and wrinkling until just before you were born, at which point they had enveloped most of the top of your neural tube. Those beans became, of course, your cerebral hemispheres.

In a fully developed human brain, each cerebral hemisphere is divided into five lobes, four of which can be seen from the outside: the frontal lobe, the parietal lobe, the occipital lobe, and the temporal lobe:*

Those lobes make up the cerebral cortex, and their outer surface is the gray matter—a misnomer, since gray matter in a living brain is really a lucent pink. In humans, almost all the gray matter of the hemispheres is neocortex, believed to have evolved more recently than two other bits of cerebral cortex: the paleocortex, a half-dollar-size area on the underside of the hemispheres, and the archicortex, buried within the temporal lobes at the sides of the brain. In a healthy, living brain, the gray matter in all those areas has a consistency about like that of tapioca pudding.

The parts of your neural tube enveloped by your cerebral hemispheres became the thalamus (a sort of central switching station for information coming into and leaving your brain) and other deep-brain structures. The structures not entirely covered by your cerebrum turned into the cerebellum (whose name means “little brain”)—which helps in coordinating movement—and the brain stem. The brain stem is crucial for many of our basic living needs; it keeps us breathing and keeps our hearts beating.

The cerebral hemispheres, deep-brain structures, cerebellum, and brain stem are all encased in the skull, that bony armor protecting the fragile, wrinkly, puddinglike blob that, as far as we know, is you—the seat of every hope, dream, fear, memory, capability, characteristic, idea, emotion, thought, plan, potential action, and conscious experience that makes you who you are.

Knowing nothing is a great place to start. I hope you end up there.

— NORMAN FISCHER

1 Touching the Brain

“S EE THAT BULLET OVER THERE?” Dr. Roberta Glick asks, moving aside so I can look over her shoulder. “You don’t ever want to pull something directly out of the brain—it’s like pulling your finger out of a dam.” It’s 5:00 p.m. on a Saturday, and we are in an operating room at Chicago’s Cook County Hospital. As the attending neurosurgeon on call, Glick is responsible for removing the bullet, which is lodged in the head of a man we met early this morning.

To Glick’s left is Dr. Mike Song, the chief neurosurgical resident, who is impatient to get started. Less than an hour ago, as Glick was in her station wagon, barreling along Lake Shore Drive in her second trip to the hospital today, she called Song and instructed him to wait for her arrival before beginning what they consider to be the actual surgery. He complied, but when we walked into the OR moments ago, he was already well into what any layperson would consider surgery: wearing a mask, gown, and gloves wet with the patient’s blood, he is standing behind the head of the operating table. High above it is a kitchen-table-size tray of instruments swathed in sterile blue drapes, attended by the scrub nurse in a blue sterile gown, cap, and mask. On the other side of the table is another drape, hung perpendicular to the floor, behind which crouch the anesthesiologists, invisible to me and silent as they keep the patient in the delicate place between sleep and death. In front of us, the patient himself is nothing but a swatch of flesh the size of a softball in a sea of blue. The skin of his scalp is open like a red mouth, exposing a glistening ellipse of white skull, near one edge of which is the flattened gray lump that is the bullet.

I ’D MET G LICK before dawn at a Starbucks in Evanston, the affluent suburb just north of Chicago where she lives with her husband and two sons. She was fifteen minutes late because Daniel, her nine-year-old, had slammed his finger in a door. “I had to stay and ice it. He was crying, poor kid,” she told me as we joined the line in front of the barista. There was nothing in Glick’s tone or appearance to indicate to the morning coffee crowd that she ever sees an injury more traumatic or life threatening than the bruising of her son’s finger.

Solidly built, with waist-length red hair, wearing beaten-metal earrings dangling almost to her shoulders and a saffron batik dress (“I buy all my clothes at art fairs”), Glick looked like someone you’d expect to find reading storybooks to kindergartners in a public library, rather than performing neurosurgery in an inner-city public hospital. But at forty-eight, she has been a practicing neurosurgeon for twenty-three years. Her specialty is brain tumors, and her research is aimed at finding new ways to combat brain cancer, but she also treats congenital malformations of the brain and its blood vessels, as well as the brain injuries so common at Cook County, a hospital known for its trauma unit, the poverty of its patients, and the dedication of the doctors who serve them.

Latte in hand, Glick got in her car for the first of her two trips to the hospital that day. She’d told me on the phone the day before that the past week had been crazy. And because she graduated from high school at sixteen years old and then went on to college and double majored (in molecular biology and psychology) and triple minored (in music, art, and chemistry) and then went to graduate school for a PhD in neuroanatomy and then to medical school and was a resident in what is widely agreed to be the most punishing of medical specialties and now raises two children while working fifty to sixty hours a week as a neurosurgeon, I believed her.

Between bites of yogurt (“I haven’t eaten since, like, three o’clock yesterday”), she told me more about the last few days. During that time the mother of a friend had died, although as Glick tells it, that was the most life-affirming of recent events: “I mean, she’s seen all of life.” But then after the funeral, “it was just like this week of drama.” On Saturday she’d gone to a bar mitzvah at which two different friends approached her to discuss finding care for their terminally ill family members. “And Sunday it was the guy with the brain tumor’s son.”

At the time there were actually several guys with brain tumors in Glick’s life outside the hospital. Three of her longtime friends were suffering from terminal brain cancer and had sought her out to help them understand what was happening to them. And so, after a day of treating patients at work with serious brain disease, many of them with cancer, Glick often spent hours visiting or on the phone with one or another of her friends with cancer, giving medical advice but also simply support. “I’ve turned into a cheerleader,” she said. “I’m the rah-rah for people with brain tumors.”

The previous Sunday, one of these friends, a man in his midforties, had died, leaving behind his wife and two young children, who go to school with Glick’s sons. Glick had spent that afternoon with his older boy. “When he died, his son said, ‘I have to talk to Roberta—she can tell me what happened.’ So I went over there and showed him all the MRIs, talked to him about how sometimes some cells in your brain can go crazy and start growing out of control. I told him it was kind of like Alien, with this thing inside you. It was the only analogy I could think of.”

Although Glick has to do that sort of thing every day, the thought of explaining cancer to a nine-year-old, in the context of the death of his own father, silenced me. She knew what I was thinking. “People are always like, ‘How do you make sense of this tragedy?’” she said. “How I make sense of it is—” At that point she stopped to use her sleeve to mop up some moisture collecting on her windshield.

A conversation with Glick is like a ride on a roller coaster: it’s fast, it takes unexpected twists and turns, and steering it isn’t an option. When she’d finished with the windshield, Glick was thinking about the use of quantitative measurements in determining surgical outcomes, so that’s what we talked about. “The scientific method of today has become almost antihuman,” she said. Particularly within neurosurgery, and particularly in regard to brain tumors, Glick thinks the focus of medicine is too much on extension of life rather than on the quality of the life that’s been extended. “It’s all about survival, progression-free survival,” she said, rather than about more qualitative measures like the ability of patients to take care of themselves or enjoy life. Glick herself has only recently come to this realization as she’s watched her friends deteriorate, unable to do things that had given them joy before their illnesses, yet kept alive with surgeries and chemotherapy.

Kept alive for a while, at least. Glick did eventually return to the topic of how she understood her friend’s death. “There’s this Jewish mysticism thing where you put God at the center,” she said. “But I transform it so that you put your friend at the center, and you think of all the people whose lives he affects as coming off like spokes. If you try to make sense out of something so tragic—this person enabled all these other people to do good things. They made meals for the family or called them. It affected lives in so many ways.”

Glick, who was not raised a religious Jew, has been doing what she calls “private spiritual study”—which encompasses everything from Torah to kabbalistic thought—for a decade, and was bat mitzvahed two years before I met her. But there was no time to talk further about that. “Oh, look at the sun,” she said. It was foggy ahead of us, but on our left the early-morning sun sent out a fan of light from behind a bank of silver cloud. It hit the surface of Lake Michigan and ignited it to a dazzling pool of fire. “It’s like rays. You have to see it through these glasses,” she said, and gave me her sunglasses.

Even with the glasses, I knew I could never truly share her vision, since Glick sees nature through the lens of her lifelong fascination with the brain. During that same drive, she listed things she thinks look like brains, which include popcorn, walnuts (“now that’s brain food”) and trees in winter (“I love the trees without leaves. The trees without leaves look like neural networks to me, beautiful and lacy”).

Of course, Glick isn’t the first to compare neurons to trees. The short projections that extend from the cell body of a neuron are known as dendrites, from the Greek word for “tree,” and the long, trunklike axon that comes off the other side of the cell body is often said to “arborize” into branches.

© by Ramon y Cajal’s heirs

The comparison has been unavoidable since the cells were first seen clearly under the microscope. But over a hundred years after that first sighting (by an Italian named Camillo Golgi) and almost twenty years after the end of her own training, that Glick still finds the comparison fresh enough to think about during her morning commute is remarkable. “I see the brain everywhere,” she told me, and indeed, when we got to her office, I spied a picture tacked to her bulletin board of a species of lichen she had found and photographed on a hike in New Mexico; it looks for all the world like a cerebral hemisphere lying amid the scrub brush.

The office in which that picture hangs is an eight-by-ten cubby, carpeted in burnt orange. Into that space Glick has crammed two desks (one of which now holds a computer, something she’d done without until well into the twenty-first century), a couch, two towering filing cabinets, and an old set of glass-front bookcases. There are Asian tapestries on the walls, a bouquet of white coats—some a little the worse for wear—hanging on the back of the door, and a poster advertising the seventeenth annual Rally Against Handgun Violence. Surgical textbooks and journal papers are everywhere—on the shelves, in rows and stacks on top of the filing cabinets, balanced on the back of the couch. Scores of clippings and photos, notes, and sketches all but obscure the whiteboard above the computer. “Think of it as a patchwork quilt,” Glick said when she caught me checking out her office. “I have it all, but I have too much of it all.”

We stopped just long enough for Glick to put down her purse—an ancient Coach bag, worn and bulging at the seams—the strap of which holds her beeper (when she’s out of the hospital) and a hair clip. She hung the beeper from the neck of her dress, where it lives when she’s in the hospital but not doing surgery, and went to check on her patients.

We started by visiting Song in the residents’ on-call room, a tiny, stifling, windowless closet barely big enough for a bunk bed, a small table, and a shelf of X-rays and CT scans in huge manila folders. Song put a few CTs on a light box on the wall; they showed the head of the man I would later watch them operate on, the bullet a dark spot at the back of his skull. As they reviewed the images, Song, whose job entailed spending six days a week and every other night in the hospital, munched on some stale-looking chocolate chip cookies. The neurosurgeon Frank Vertosick has written that “a chief resident never finishes a workday, he just sort of amputates it.” Song looked as if last night’s amputation had been unsuccessful, but when they decided the patient needed surgery, he wanted to get it done as soon as possible. “You wanna do him today?” Glick asked. “We’ll do him later—I have to go to temple.”

Song, who’s Korean, agreed. “I’ll have to cancel my bar mitzvah, though,” he said, and Glick screamed with laughter. That kind of joke has a particular resonance at Cook County, where most of the patients are of a different nationality from their doctors, and most of the doctors are of different nationalities from one another. Earlier that week, Glick and I had walked past a group of medical students, residents, and doctors congregated outside a patient’s room; the group included a yarmulke, a turban, a headscarf, dreadlocks, and every skin color imaginable. “Like a meeting of the UN,” Glick said.

From the on-call room, Glick went next to the neurosurgical intensive care unit, across the hall, a narrow rectangle with beds along both long sides and an aisle in the middle serving the constant traffic of doctors and nurses. There she saw, in rapid succession, a man who’d been in a brawl and immediately afterward a car accident; a man who’d fallen off a porch, broken his neck, and since spent more than a month in the hospital catching infection after infection; a man whose sky-high blood pressure had caused an artery in his brain to burst; and a man Glick had operated on for a pituitary tumor the day before.

At each patient’s bed, Glick shrieked, “Hello Mr. ——, can you hear me?” If the patient didn’t make some kind of noise in response, she’d take his hand and, at the top of her lungs, ask him to squeeze. It’s a ritual that’s hard to get used to: when you walk into a room full of the gravely ill, lying in beds and hooked up to monitors and ventilators, your first impulse is to be very, very quiet. But Glick said, “If they’re able to listen and follow commands, that’s like a big thing.” The ability to hear and respond bodes well for a patient’s recovery, indicating that the brain’s sensory and cognitive function is intact. Which makes it important for Glick to ensure that a lack of response from one of her patients isn’t due to a soft voice that fails to penetrate the low-level racket caused by all those machines and the nurses’ conversations.

That day, the only patient who was able to do much more than squeeze Glick’s hand was the man who’d had the pituitary tumor removed. He told her that his vision was better since his operation. This operation—which Glick sometimes refers to as “picking the berry,” because the pituitary gland looks like one—involves accessing the brain from underneath. She does this by peeling up the skin of the patient’s face behind their upper lip and then drilling through the two thin layers of bone that separate the cavity behind the nose from the brain. The pituitary gland, which is responsible for secreting a number of hormones, lies just above that spot, dangling from a stalk that communicates with the hypothalamus gland, deeper in the brain.

Just in front of that stalk, the optic nerves cross on their way from the eyes to the brain. After the crossing, known as the optic chiasm, each nerve (now technically known as a tract, to signal that beyond the chiasm it is considered a part of the brain) travels alongside the stalk and above the pituitary gland itself, then alongside the thalamus, that switching station for information to and from the brain. At the back of each thalamus, both optic tracts separate into numerous fibers that fan out and make their way to the occipital lobe, at the very back of the brain, which is where visual information from the retina begins to be processed.

This is the brain seen from the underside, with the front of the brain toward the top of the page.

If the pituitary grows, as it does when some of its cells become cancerous, the pressure it exerts on the optic chiasm above it can effectively shut down both optic nerves by blocking the passage of information along them from the eye to the back of the brain. This pinching leads to blindness, although sometimes vision can be saved if the tumor is removed early enough, before the nerve damage is irreparable.

How much of this man’s sight would return was still in question. Glick had said earlier that she thought he might need another operation, as she wasn’t sure they’d been able to get much of the tumor out. For now, though, he was smiling, as was his wife, relief at having the operation over with written across their faces.

After the ICU, Glick and Song went to “the floor,” regular hospital rooms for patients who don’t need the close, round-the-clock monitoring in the ICU. The floor at Cook County consisted of gray hallways lined with pink partitions of the sort you might find separating the stalls in a public bathroom. Each gap in the partitions led to a patient cubicle. The cubicles contained two beds, a space between for a doctor and a couple of associates to squeeze in, and not much else. Once we were all inside the first cubicle, I could barely see the patient, a Latino man sitting on the edge of his cot, awake and alert, grinning like what he was—a guy who’d narrowly escaped death. Here was the patient whose CTs we’d looked at in the on-call room and whose scalp I would see laid open later that day.