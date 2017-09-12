The one and only Fart Dictionary is a hilarious, illustrated collection of fart definitions for every occasion, covering a wide range of topics.

Whether it’s politics, poetry, karaoke, Mardi Gras, Food Network, Jane Austen, love, war, ghosts, family, sports, fashion, Shakespeare, or vegetables, there’s a fart in this book for everyone. Examples include “apple fart: a fart that keeps the doctor away,” “boomerang fart: a fart which has somehow returned to haunt you,” and many, many more. So, readers, the next time you fart, or bear witness to one, take note of your surroundings, purpose, or social inconvenience. Label it, as in this unique volume.

Featuring whimsical artwork and all wrapped up in a classy little package, Fart Dictionary is a perfect gag gift and certain to be a hit with anyone who has ever laughed at the sound of breaking wind.