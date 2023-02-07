The Global Pantry Cookbook

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Unlock the secrets of the global pantry and level up classic dishes using ingredients every home cook should have on hand.



This definitive cookbook from two James Beard Cookbook Award-winning authors teaches readers how to combine dozens of super-powered pantry items from around the globe—from aji amarillo to gochujang, Banyuls vinegar to za'atar—with proven test-kitchen techniques to build maximum flavor with minimal effort. The product of this alchemical marriage is kitchen gold—promising the savoriest chicken (thanks to Coca-Cola, shichimi togarashi, Worcestershire, smoked paprika), the beefiest short ribs (secret ingredients: kecap manis, fish sauce, sriracha, Korean toasted sesame oil), the richest French onion soup (featuring miso, marsala wine, and—wait for it—marmite), the zippiest shrimp and grits (coconut milk, fish sauce, lemongrass, sambal oelek, and soy sauce), the umamiest burger (spiked with chorizo), the tastiest chicken salad sandwich (with black walnuts, preserved lemon, Ras El Hanout), the creamiest banana pudding (enriched with coconut milk). Plus, brilliant pantry-glorious takes on mac ’n’ cheese, ramen, a classic wedge salad, pork satay, cold sesame noodles, green chili, crispy potatoes, shakshuka, lemon cake, fudgy brownies, no-churn ice cream … in all, more than 115 game-changing recipes that will level up anyone’s cooking, whether they’re a newbie or an accomplished culinarian.