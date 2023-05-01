Go to Hachette Book Group home

Third Millennium Thinking

Creating Sense in a World of Nonsense

By Saul Perlmutter, PhD

By Robert MacCoun, PhD

By John Campbell, PhD

Based on a wildly popular UC Berkeley course, a primer on how to think critically, make sound decisions, and solve problems—individually and collectively—in the age of information overwhelm.
 

On Sale
Jan 2, 2024
Publisher
Hachette Audio
ISBN-13
9781668635469

Saul Perlmutter is a 2011 Nobel Laureate, sharing the prize in Physics for the discovery of the accelerating expansion of the universe. He is professor of physics at the University of California, Berkeley, where he holds the Franklin W. and Karen Weber Dabby Chair, and a senior scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. He is also the leader of the International Supernova Cosmology Project, director of the Berkeley Institute for Data Science, and executive director of the Berkeley Center for Cosmological Physics. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a fellow of the American Physical Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
  
Robert MacCoun is a social psychologist and public policy analyst who is currently James and Patricia Kowal Professor of Law at Stanford University and a Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. From 1986 to 1993 he was a behavioral scientist at RAND Corporation, where he served as a staff member at the Institute for Civil Justice and the Drug Policy Research Center as well as a faculty member at the RAND Graduate School of Policy Studies. In 2019, MacCoun received the James McKeen Cattell Fellow Award of the Association for Psychological Science for “a lifetime of outstanding contributions to applied psychological research.”
  
John Campbell is Willis S. and Marion Slusser Professor of Philosophy at the University of California, Berkeley. He has held Guggenheim and NEH Fellowships and served as President of the European Society for Philosophy and Psychology. He was Fellow of the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford in 2003-2004, Wilde Professor of Mental Philosophy at the University of Oxford and Professorial Fellow of Corpus Christi College, Oxford (2001-2004), and British Academy Research Reader (1995‑1997). Campbell was awarded the Jean Nicod Prize in 2017.

