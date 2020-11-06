Friends Like Us

Fans of Netflix's Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias, Jill Shalvis, and Susan Mallery will fall in love with this heartwarming, relatable, and charming beach read, where two best friends discover second chances only happen once in a lifetime.



Bree Robinson is perfectly content with her safe, quiet life—she’d much rather leave rocking the boat to her bold best friend, Jill Kelly. But after a cancer scare, Bree decides to give swimming outside of her comfort zone a try. Together with Jill, she forms an anti-bucket list—starting with a steamy fling. Only her one-night stand happens to be Chance Elliston, the architect she’s just hired to renovate her house.



In the spirit of her new start on life, Bree agrees to a friends-with-benefits relationship with the charming, handsome Chance. And soon she’s diving headfirst into more adventures: adopting a dog, dreaming about buying the local inn . . . and even falling in love. But Chance’s stay in Cranberry Cove is temporary—his job designing skyscrapers back in the city awaits. Can Bree and Chance build a new life together—or will she just be left with memories of the summer of a lifetime?