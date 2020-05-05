Forever Friends

A single mother finds love and friendship where she least expects in this charming, relatable beach read for fans of Susan Mallery, Jill Shalvis, and the Netflix hit series Virgin River!





Single mom Renee Rhodes seems like she has it all together — perfect house, perfect kid, perfect garden. But now that her daughter is away at college, Renee isn’t sure who she is anymore. What she is sure of is that she probably shouldn’t be crushing on Dr. Dan Hanlon, her new boss who couldn’t possibly be interested in a middle-aged mom . . .





After a baking marathon nearly turns into a three-alarm fire, Renee comes to the rescue of her new neighbor, Sadie-offering comfort, competence, and a killer pie recipe. As she hatches a plan to open a bakery with Sadie and summons the courage to explore her attraction to Dr. Dan, is it possible Renee may finally have the life she’s always dreamed of?