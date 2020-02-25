Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Clementine's Letter

Clementine's Letter

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Clementine can’t believe her ears ??? her beloved teacher, Mr. D’Matz, might be leaving them for the rest of the year to go on a research trip to Egypt! No other teacher has ever understood her impulsiveness, her itch to draw constantly, or her need to play “Beat the Clock” when the day feels too long. And in his place, he’s left a substitute with a whole new set of rules that Clementine just can’t figure out. The only solution, she decides, is to hatch a plan to get Mr. D’Matz back. If it means ruining her teacher’s once-in-a-lifetime chance — well, it’s worth it. Isn’t it?
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: March 12th 2013

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781423198628

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

A Clementine Book