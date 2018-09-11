Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Woman in the Hotel
#1 internationally bestselling writer Sara Blaedel–whose books have sold over three million copies worldwide–presents a page-turning new short story in which a journalist discovers that all is not as it appears in a seemingly idyllic tourist town.Read More
Journalist Camilla Lind gets a frantic phone call: her father has been assaulted. He’s the editor of a local newspaper in Skagen, and the brutal attack also left the paper’s newsroom in flames. Could it be a response to the hard-hitting series he’d been printing about a real-estate racket run by wealthy out-of-towners targeting the quaint seaside tourist town?
As Camilla takes over the newspaper while he recovers, she quickly discovers that there are those in Skagen who would kill to keep their secrets safe….
Edition: Digital original
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Sara Blaedel knows how to reel in her readers and keep them utterly transfixed."—Tess Gerritsen, New York Times bestselling author of I Know a Secret
"Crime-writer superstar Sara Blaedel's great skill is in weaving a heartbreaking social history into an edge-of-your-chair thriller while at the same time creating a detective who's as emotionally rich and real as a close friend."—Oprah.com
"One of the best I've come across."—Michael Connelly
"Sara Blaedel is a force to be reckoned with. She's a remarkable crime writer who time and again delivers a solid, engaging story that any reader in the world can enjoy."—Karin Slaughter
"Sara Blædel is at the top of her game. Louise Rick is a character who will have readers coming back for more."—Camilla Läckberg
"Another suspenseful, skillfully wrought entry."—Booklist on The Killing Forest
"Engrossing...Blaedel nicely balances the twisted relationships of the cult members with the true friendships of Louise, Camilla, and their circle."—Publishers Weekly on The Killing Forest
"Blaedel delivers another thrilling novel...Twists and turns will have readers on the edge of their seats waiting to see what happens next."—RT Book Reviews on The Killing Forest
"Will push you to the edge of your seat [then] knock you right off....A smashing success."—BookReporter on The Killing Forest
"Gripping."—Washington Post on The Forgotten Girls
"Tautly suspenseful and sociologically fascinating."—BookPage on The Forgotten Girls
"Tightly knit."—Kirkus Reviews on The Forgotten Girls
"Chilling...[a] swiftly moving plot and engaging core characters."—Publishers Weekly on The Forgotten Girls