The Woman in the Hotel

#1 internationally bestselling writer Sara Blaedel–whose books have sold over three million copies worldwide–presents a page-turning new short story in which a journalist discovers that all is not as it appears in a seemingly idyllic tourist town.



Journalist Camilla Lind gets a frantic phone call: her father has been assaulted. He’s the editor of a local newspaper in Skagen, and the brutal attack also left the paper’s newsroom in flames. Could it be a response to the hard-hitting series he’d been printing about a real-estate racket run by wealthy out-of-towners targeting the quaint seaside tourist town?



As Camilla takes over the newspaper while he recovers, she quickly discovers that there are those in Skagen who would kill to keep their secrets safe….