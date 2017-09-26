Hot, Bothered, and In Over Her Head!





After finally dumping her no-good fiancé, decorator Rachel Fortier hightails it out of D.C. straight for Cajun country. But her grandma’s Louisiana bayou cabin on stilts isn’t quite the grand estate she imagined. Throw in a pet alligator named Useless and Remy LeDeux, the smoldering-eyed pilot angling for her family’s property, and Rachel’s in for a passel of trouble-especially since their chemistry is hotter than the Atchafalaya Swamp in July.





With his Tante Lulu itching to marry him off and Rachel’s rifle-toting grandma ready to shoot Remy the second he sets foot on her land, the sexiest bad boy this side of the Mason-Dixon Line will need a special kind of voodoo to convince Rachel she was born for the bayou.





Cajun Series:

Tall, Dark, and Cajun

The Cajun Cowboy

The Red-Hot Cajun



