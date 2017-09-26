Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tall, Dark, and Cajun
Hot, Bothered, and In Over Her Head!
After finally dumping her no-good fiancé, decorator Rachel Fortier hightails it out of D.C. straight for Cajun country. But her grandma’s Louisiana bayou cabin on stilts isn’t quite the grand estate she imagined. Throw in a pet alligator named Useless and Remy LeDeux, the smoldering-eyed pilot angling for her family’s property, and Rachel’s in for a passel of trouble-especially since their chemistry is hotter than the Atchafalaya Swamp in July.
With his Tante Lulu itching to marry him off and Rachel’s rifle-toting grandma ready to shoot Remy the second he sets foot on her land, the sexiest bad boy this side of the Mason-Dixon Line will need a special kind of voodoo to convince Rachel she was born for the bayou.
Cajun Series:
Tall, Dark, and Cajun
The Cajun Cowboy
The Red-Hot Cajun
Edition: Unabridged
Praise
"Sandra Hill writes contemporary romance with flair, and she has certainly captured the essence of the Cajun culture."—EyeOnRomance.com
"Some like it hot and hilarious, and Sandra Hill delivers both in this intoxicating addition to her Cajun bad boy series."—Publishers Weekly on The Cajun Cowboy
"Hill, who has made readers chuckle, guffaw, and giggle with her hilarious Viking series, will tickle their funny bones yet again as she writes in her trademark sexy style, the perfect accompaniment to a hot Cajun setting. A real crowd pleaser, guar-an-teed."—Booklist on The Cajun Cowboy
"I'm surprised Ms. Hill was able to get this book to her publisher without the pages burning up. Rene. Oh, Rene! Lots of deep sighs and there really are no good words for this Cajun hunk...their spicy sex life makes for great reading...the romance aside, there's a great grandmother type character in this book...Tante Lulu...who will make you laugh out loud. A must read! Its just to fun and steamy to miss."—Fresh Fiction on The Red-Hot Cajun