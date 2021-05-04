How to Deceive a Duke
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

How to Deceive a Duke

by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549166082

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: January 25th 2022

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Historical / Regency

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Mass Market

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"In this dazzling debut, Parish gives historical romance readers everything they could ever desire in a novel... [A]n extraordinary romance that succeeds on every level."—Booklist, starred review, on How to Survive a Scandal
“With the perfect combination of drama, sensuality, and emotion, this refreshing story is sure to make a splash.”—Publishers Weekly, starred review, on How to Survive a Scandal
Read More Read Less