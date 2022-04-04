Three Axes to Fall

A deal struck in a dark place set an outlaw mage on the path to revenge. And now that it’s led to places even darker, she and everyone she knows may pay the price for her bargain in the final novel of “an unforgettable epic fantasy” trilogy (Publisher’s Weekly).
Sal the Cacophony has made few friends, but many enemies. Many, many enemies. When her magic was taken from her, she cried out for revenge. And a power she never understood promised her vengeance. A deal for a bloody price was made.
And now the bill has come due.
In one of the last free cities of the burned-out ruin of the Scar, Sal’s many foes—old and new—have hunted down her and her few allies—willing and otherwise — and all her plans to save them might not be enough.
One last stand. One more story. One final blade to be drawn.
Praise
"Reunites readers with the magnificently complex heroine Sal the Cacophony in a hair-raising adventure packed with action, wit, and feeling... This an unforgettable epic fantasy."—Publishers Weekly on Ten Arrows of Iron
"Sykes is a master at taking familiar elements of fantasy and stirring them to a wicked, wholly original churn. In Sal the Cacophony, Sykes has crafted a protagonist for the ages. Ludicrous, wicked, delightful."—Pierce Brown, New York Times bestselling author on Seven Blades in Black
"Seven Blades in Black offers villains that are as memorable and unique as the heroes. Action, magic, romance and humor mingle well in this mammoth tale. It's an immersive read in a well realized world."—Robin Hobb, New York Times bestselling author on Seven Blades in Black
"Exciting and inventive. I never realized how much I needed wizard-hunting gunslingers in my life."—Peter V. Brett, New York Times bestselling author on Seven Blades in Black
"Seven Blades in Black is terrific. The tale of Sal the Cacophony is delightfully sarcastic and deeply sorrowful."—Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld on Seven Blades in Black
"Gunslingers and mad mages and monsters, oh my. Sykes' latest is a brutal and vulgar epic yet still fun enough that - and I say this as the highest of compliments - makes me wish like hell it ends up with an adaptation into a role-playing game."—Chuck Wendig, New York Times bestselling author on Seven Blades in Black
"Sykes' writing is full of heart, hilarity, and the frank understanding that as humans we are all disasters. Come for the adventures, stay for the weirdos."—R. F. Kuang, author of The Poppy War on Seven Blades in Black
"By the end of the first page, you'll know Sam is in love with his characters. By the end of the second, you'll know you are too."—Myke Cole, author of The Armored Saint on Seven Blades in Black
"A love letter to Final Fantasy and badass women, told with with an irresistible mix of passion and wit."—David Dalglish, author of Soulkeeper on Seven Blades in Black
"With skillful worldbuilding, unexpected humor, and characters real enough to touch, this is easily Sykes's best book to date."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Seven Blades in Black
"Compulsive from start to finish."—Kirkus (starred review) on Seven Blades in Black