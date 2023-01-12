Free shipping on orders $35+
The Opposite of Hate
A Field Guide to Repairing Our Humanity
Description
What's Inside
Praise
“Kohn is funny and warm as she shares the best ways to shift the hate and dissolve the barriers between those of us with divergent views.”
—Esquire
“A holistic guide toward building a world where we are all greater than fear and more powerful than anger.”
—Ms.
“Whether she’s visiting reconciliation villages in Rwanda or recounting her own surprisingly productive interactions with abusive Twitter trolls, Kohn is a thoughtful, empathetic reporter whose insights aren’t just timely – they feel necessary to our survival.”
—Apple Books
“A stunning debut by a truly gifted writer—an eye-opening read for both liberals and conservatives—and it could not come at a better time.”
—Adam Grant, New York Times bestselling author of Option B, with Sheryl Sandberg
“A must-read book for all of us at this moment in history. I’m grateful for Sally Kohn’s clear voice and vision in showing us the way forward.”
—Elizabeth Gilbert
“Sally Kohn has really done it this time. Brilliant.”
—Sarah Silverman
“Sick of the anger, division and hate in our world? Sally Kohn’s book is uplifting, funny, and full of inspiring solutions.”
—Van Jones, host of The Van Jones Show and New York Times bestselling author of Beyond the Messy Truth
“Sally and I agree on very little politically, but somehow in spite of that, we have navigated a friendship that transcends everything else. This book explains it all!”
—Sean Hannity
“A testament to the power of understanding others deeply, the book reminds us that even those we disagree with vehemently have a perspective and orientation in the world that we can learn from as we work to make the world better.”
—DeRay Mckesson, social activist and host of Pod Save the People
“[Kohn's] passionate appeal for empathy provides a proactive springboard for readers who find themselves unable to comprehend the xenophobia and lack of civility in others. An uplifting and inspiring plea to promote peace, kindness, and humanitarianism in the face of hate.”
—Kirkus Reviews