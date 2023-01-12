Free shipping on orders $35+
Sally Kohn
Sally Kohn is one of the leading progressive voices in America. She is currently a columnist and CNN political commentator. Previously a Fox News contributor, she has been a frequent guest on MSNBC and writes for media outlets, including the Washington Post,the New York Times, New York Magazine, Cosmopolitan,the Daily Beast, Time, and many others. Kohn lives in Brooklyn with her partner, Sarah Hansen, and their daughter, Willa.
By the Author
The Opposite of Hate
“Brilliantly illustrates the immense and disarming power of changing course and driving not toward division, but toward civility and mutual respect.” --Ms. magazine As a progressive commentator on Fox News…