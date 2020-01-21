Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nuestra América
30 Inspiring Latinas/Latinos Who Have Shaped the United States
View the Spanish language edition
Nuestra América
Se celebran 30 latinas y latinos influyentes en la historia estadounidense con Nuestra América, una antología completamente ilustrada del Centro Latino Smithsonian.Nuestra América resalta las…
Related Reads
Stories for Kids Who Dare to Be Different
Boys will be boys and girls will be girls? Not in this book.The follow-up to Ben Brooks's New York Times bestselling Stories for Boys Who…
Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different
New York Times bestseller Boys can be anything they want to be! This timely book joins and expands the gender-role conversation and gives middle-grade boys…
I Am Latino: The Beauty in Me
Use your senses and you will see,there is beauty in everything.In this celebration of Latino children, Myles Pinkney's joyous photographs and Sandra Pinkney's buoyant text…
Mamá Goose
This bilingual board book by acclaimed authors Alma Flor Ada and F. Isabel Campoy presents popular and beloved lullabies from all over the Spanish-speaking world.…