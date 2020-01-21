Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nuestra América
30 latinas/latinos inspiradores que han forjado la historia de Los Estados Unidos
View the English language edition
Nuestra América
Celebrate 30 influential Latinas/Latinos/Latinxs in U.S. history with Nuestra América, a fully-illustrated anthology from the Smithsonian Latino Center. Nuestra América highlights the inspiring stories of…
Related Reads
Stories for Kids Who Dare to Be Different
Boys will be boys and girls will be girls? Not in this book.The follow-up to Ben Brooks's New York Times bestselling Stories for Boys Who…
¿Qué diablos dice realmente la Constitución? [OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?]
¿Sabes lo que REALMENTE dice la Constitución? Este comentario ingenioso y altamente relevante de nuestro documento fundacional es la guía de cómo funciona realmente nuestro…
I Am Latino: The Beauty in Me
Use your senses and you will see,there is beauty in everything.In this celebration of Latino children, Myles Pinkney's joyous photographs and Sandra Pinkney's buoyant text…
Mamá Goose
This bilingual board book by acclaimed authors Alma Flor Ada and F. Isabel Campoy presents popular and beloved lullabies from all over the Spanish-speaking world.…