Nuestra América

Nuestra América

30 latinas/latinos inspiradores que han forjado la historia de Los Estados Unidos

Se celebran 30 latinas y latinos influyentes en la historia estadounidense con Nuestra América, una antología completamente ilustrada del Centro Latino Smithsonian.
 
Nuestra América resalta las historias inspiradoras de treinta latinas y latinos a lo largo de la historia y sus muchas contribuciones al carácter cultural, social y político de los Estados Unidos.
Las historias de cada figura dentro del libro relatan su herencia cultural, su niñez y los retos y oportunidades con las cuales se encontraron al perseguir sus metas. Un glosario de términos y una guía de lectura, creada por el Centro Latino Smithsonian, promueven más investigaciones y exploración. Veintitrés de las historias presentadas en esta antología serán también incluidas en la futura Galería Latina de la Familia Molina, la primera galería nacional dedicada a los latinos en el Smithsonian.
Este libro es imprescindible para maestros buscando crear un currículo más inclusivo, jóvenes latinos que necesitan verse representados como una parte importante de la historia estadounidense y todo padre queriendo que sus hijos tengan mejor entendimiento de la historia de los Estados Unidos. Con bellos retratos por Gloria Félix, jóvenes (y adultos) seguirán hojeando y aprendiendo de Nuestra América una y otra vez.
Nuestra América destaca las siguientes figuras notables:
Sylvia Acevedo, Luis Álvarez, Pura Belpré, Martha E. Bernal, Julia de Burgos, César Chávez, Sandra Cisneros, Roberto Clemente, Celia Cruz, Olga E. Custodio, Óscar de la Renta, Jaime Escalante, Macario García, Emma González, Laurie Hernández, Juan Felipe Herrera, Dolores Huerta, Jennifer Lopez, Xiuhtezcatl Martínez, Sylvia Méndez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, C. David Molina, Rita Moreno, Ellen Ochoa, Jorge Ramos, Sylvia Rivera, María Elena Salinas, Sonia Sotomayor, Dara Torres y Robert Unanue.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / People & Places / United States / Hispanic & Latino

On Sale: September 1st 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762471744

