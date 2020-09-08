Kill the Noise
It doesn't matter who you are or what you've done—God wants a relationship with you, and with the help of this inspirational guide, you can create your own path to a life filled with faith and love.
 
When we turn to the Lord, He is there waiting to forgive us and give us a purpose for our lives. Unfortunately, teens and adults are surrounded by so much noise from social media, the entertainment industry, drugs, pornography, the occult, bullying, and social expectations that it is nearly impossible to hear the truth of a God who will take them as they are. This book is written to help this generation kill that noise, so that teens and adults can hear the voice of God telling them they are loved, they are wanted, and they are His.
 
Ryan Ries is living proof of this truth. Growing up in Los Angeles, California as the son of a mega-church pastor, but surrounded by the music, skate, and snowboard industries, Ryan felt a tug-of-war between the church and the world. It was in the skate and music culture that he found his passion and his identity. So he walked away from God and dove head first into the world, losing his way in alcohol, drugs, and sex, which lead to anxiety, brokenness, and emptiness. Kill the Noise is his story about finding God in the messiness of life, even though it seemed impossible, and will help readers find Him too.

Ryan Ries is cofounder of The Whosoevers movement, a nonprofit organization that empowers students at public schools, colleges, and universities around the world to make positive choices no matter their circumstances. Ryan teaches Bible studies at Calvary Chapel Golden Spring, and speaks to thousands of teens and adults at music festivals, concerts, skate parks, churches, juvenile detention centers, and rehabs each year. He produces films, organizes music festivals, and hosts a Saturday night radio talk show, The Ryan Ries Show. Ryan continues to work personally with musicians and action sports athletes. Ryan is married to Crystal, and they have triplet daughters and one son. They live in Southern California. 
